RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#221 :: Thursday, 11 November 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#221 :: Thursday, 11 November 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#221 :: Thursday, 11 November 2021
2. AP: Russia prepares new restrictions amid persistent virus surge.
3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Government members. (re coronavirus) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/67091
4. Moscow Times: Tatyana Margolin and Gillian Kane, ‘Traditional Values’ Unite Both Sides in a New Ideological Cold War. Republicans and global authoritarians around the world from different political, cultural and social contexts use alarmingly similar tactics.
6. AFP: Russia Drops Case Against Prison Torture Whistleblower.
7. The Economist: “THEY ACTUALLY MADE POLITICIANS OUT OF US.” Repression in Vladimir Putin’s Russia is making young activists more defiant. We followed three women struggling against the might of the Russian state.
8. Moscow Times: Is the Tide Turning for Russia’s IPO Wave?. With dealmaking and stock markets at record highs, and plenty of international competition, investors cool on latest Russian offerings.
9. The Barents Observer: A critical situation might be in the making on the Northern Sea Route. An early freeze has taken shippers by surprise and a big number of vessels are in danger of getting stuck in thick sea-ice.
10. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, BELARUS AND THE MIGRANT GAP – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/11/10/belarus-and-the-migrant-gap
11. TASS: Izvestia: US, NATO step up aircraft presence near Russia’s southern border.
12. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, New Great Game in the Caucasus and Central Asia. Players unite and face off so fast Eurasian integration’s chessboard feels like musical chairs prestissimo.
13. Intellinews: Lukashenko threatens to cut gas supplies to Yamal-Europe gas pipeline if EU imposes new sanctions, promises to send refugees dry firewood.
14. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, The clash on the EU’s border with Belarus isn’t a ‘migrant crisis’ – rt.com/russia/539910-eu-border-migrant-crisis-belarus/
15. Moscow Times: Russia’s Aeroflot Denies Transporting Migrants to Belarus.
16. rt.com: Russia issues warning to U.S. over Ukraine – rt.com/russia/539966-washington-ukraine-weapons-deal-supply/
17. New York Times: Blinken Warns Russia Against Making a ‘Serious Mistake’ in Ukraine. Appearing with Ukraine’s foreign minister, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the intentions behind Moscow’s latest military buildup were unclear.
18. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Reaction to closure of Kyiv Post once again highlights Western hypocrisy over Ukraine – rt.com/russia/539982-kyiv-post-ban-free-speech/
19. RFE/RL: Russian Analyst Involved In Salacious Trump Dossier Pleads Innocent To Lying To FBI.
20. RealClearInvestigations: New Twists in Durham Probe: FBI Danchenko Recordings and Suspicions Fiona Hill Lied.
21. PONARS Eurasia: Jordan Gans-Morse, Self-Selection into the Public Sector When Corruption is Widespread: The Paradoxical Case of Contemporary Russia.
