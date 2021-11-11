JRL NEWSWATCH: “A critical situation might be in the making on the Northern Sea Route” – Barents Observer
“An early freeze has taken shippers by surprise and a big number of vessels are in danger of getting stuck in thick sea-ice.”
“More than 20 vessels are either stuck or struggling to make it through increasingly thick sea-ice on the Northern Sea Route. [In recent] years, shipping along the Russian northern coast has proceeded rather smoothly in late October and early November. But not this year. Large parts of the remote Arctic waters were in late October covered by sea-ice. And the white sheet is quickly getting thicker and harder to navigate. …”
Click here for: “A critical situation might be in the making on the Northern Sea Route; An early freeze has taken shippers by surprise and a big number of vessels are in danger of getting stuck in thick sea-ice.” – Barents Observer/ Atle Staalesen
You must log in to post a comment.