RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#210 :: Tuesday, 26 October 2021

1. Kremlin.ru: Valdai Discussion Club meeting. (transcript concluded) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/66975
2. TASS: All Russian regions engulfed in COVID epidemic — health minister – tass.com/society/1354241
3. TASS: Kommersant: Upcoming restrictions send Russians flocking to shopping malls.
4. project-syndicate.org: Nina L. Khrushcheva, Russia’s Communist Comeback. Russia’s Communist Party performed strongly in last month’s parliamentary and regional elections – and would have performed better, had the vote not been (most likely) rigged. But can the Party unite the Kremlin’s opponents and together stand up to President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia?
5. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, Investing in stagnation. We haven’t seen sweeping personnel changes following Russia’s legislative election this year. But things are shifting below the surface. It seems that the authorities’ quest for stability is accelerating changes in the relationship between the federal government and the regions, and may breed further stagnation.
6. Meduza: 20 ideas. BBC journalist delves into heavily advertised development plan for Russia authored by a mystery man.
8. Bloomberg: Russia’s $191 Billion Wealth Fund May Adopt Sustainable Criteria
9. The Atlantic: Anna Nemtsova, Vladimir Putin’s Waning Tolerance for Art. A recent art exhibition in Russia made no mention of the current state of the country—saying more about Putin’s rule than any one exhibit could.
10. Bloomberg: Russia’s 30-Year Vision Is Realized With Nord Stream 2. Moscow’s project shouldn’t come as a surprise, nor is it unique. The history of transit pipelines isn’t a happy one.
11. RFE/RL: U.S. Official Tells Europe Not To Waive Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Approval Process.
12. Interfax: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin: Claims Russia a beneficiary of gas crisis in Europe are an exaggeration.
13. TASS: Izvestia: Russia to enhance military communication network at Central Asian bases.
14. Wall Street Journal: Russian Military Drills Near Afghan Border Deliver Warning to Extremists. Moscow and Russia’s Central Asian neighbors signal an intention to prevent terrorism, ethnic tensions from spilling into their backyard.
15. TASS: Russian-US dialogue on strategic stability develops in right direction — envoy – tass.com/politics/1353991
16. Newsweek: Russia, U.S. Release Latest Nuclear Weapons Counts as Moscow-NATO Ties Collapse
17. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: Mikhail Troitskiy, What strategic stability? How to fix the concept for U.S.-Russia relations – thebulletin.org/2021/10/what-strategic-stability-how-to-fix-the-concept-for-us-russia-relations/
18. The Diplomat: Is Russia Starting to Sour on China?. A prominent Russian analyst thinks the high point of Sino-Russian cooperation has passed.
19. Antiwar.com: Ted Galen Carpenter, Antagonizing Russia: A Biden Administration Specialty – original.antiwar.com/Ted_Galen_Carpenter/2021/10/25/antagonizing-russia-a-biden-administration-specialty/
20. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Beset by flagging economies, rising debt & defeat in Afghanistan, US-led West is lashing out at Russia and China in desperation – rt.com/russia/538423-west-crisis-attack-russia-china/
21. Responsible Statecraft: Geoffrey Roberts, What George Kennan can teach us about US-Russia relations. The American statesman famous for bringing about ‘containment’ sought to view the world through Moscow’s eyes.
22. Moon of Alabama: Microsoft Blames Russia For Failure To Enforce Its Vendors Account Security – moonofalabama.org/2021/10/microsoft-blames-russia-for-failure-to-enforce-its-vendors-account-security.html#more
23. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, LITTLE BOY & FAT MAN – THE TWO INFO-WAR BOMBS DROPPED ON RUSSIA – johnhelmer.net/little-boy-fat-man-the-two-info-war-bombs-dropped-on-russia/print/
