JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia, U.S. Release Latest Nuclear Weapons Counts as Moscow-NATO Ties Collapse” – Newsweek

“… Russia counted 527 deployed … ICBMs[] … SLBMs[] and heavy bombers, 1,458 warheads on deployed ICBMs … SLBMs and … heavy bombers as well as 742 deployed and non-deployed launchers of ICBMs, deployed and non-deployed launchers of SLBMs and deployed and non-deployed heavy bombers. … with U.S. figures at 665 deployed ICBMs … SLBMs and heavy bombers; 1,389 warheads on deployed ICBMs … SLBMs and nuclear warheads counted for deployed heavy bombers as well as 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBMs launchers, deployed and non-deployed SLBMs and deployed and non-deployed heavy bombers. … [T]he New START … deal limits both powers to 700 deployed ICBMs … SLBMs and heavy bombers; 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs … SLBMs and … heavy bombers and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers of ICBMs … [and] SLBMs and deployed and non-deployed heavy bombers. …”