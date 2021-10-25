RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#209 :: Monday, 25 October 2021
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
1. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Origins and Challenges of Putin’s Conservative Strategy – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/origins-and-challenges-of-putin-s-conservative-str/
2. Reuters: Russia’s COVID-19 cases hit record as some regions impose curbs
3. TASS: 80% of those claiming they get coronavirus after vaccination bought certificates – expert – tass.com/society/1353515
4. rt.com: Putin orders 11pm curfew on nightlife as Russia sees Covid-19 cases hit new highs & workers prepare to be sent home from offices – rt.com/russia/538388-putin-orders-curfew-covid/
5. Moscow Times: As Moscow Prepares for Another Lockdown, Frustration Mounts Among Vaccinated Minority. Russians who had the jab, and businesses who vaccinated their workers, say they are being punished for the country’s low vaccination rate.
6. Intellinews: Russia’s CBR ramps up key rate to 7.5% in hawkish move. CBR Governor Elvira Nabiullina and the rest of the board have taken the markets by surprise with another hike, to 7.5%, of the Russian key rate.
7. Riddle: Stanislav Andreychuk, Russia’s regions have regained their political diversity – ridl.io/en/russia-s-regions-have-regained-their-political-diversity/
8. AFP: Under growing pressure, Russian stand-ups vow to joke on
9. Bloomberg: Gazprom Sticks to Exports View Even as Europe Struggles for Gas
10. rt.com: Speculation on European markets drives gas prices higher as the ‘Russia’s to blame’ game continues – rt.com/business/538373-europe-gas-markets-prise-rise-speculation/
11. Reuters: Moscow Decries U.S. Move to Call Russians ‘Homeless’ for Visa Purposes
12. Moscow Times: Russia Urges West to Engage With Taliban
13. Forbes.com: The U.S. Air Force Has A Base Right Next To Russia. It Just Sent F-16s To Visit
14. Russia International Affairs Council: By Andrey Kortunov, Time for a Consolidated Russian-Chinese Approach to Modernize and Reform UN – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/time-for-a-consolidated-russian-chinese-approach-to-modernize-and-reform-un/
15. The Barents Observer (Norway): Big blow for Barents Council as Swedish FM skips meeting with Lavrov in Tromsø, and gives priority to hosting a NATO seminar
16. The National Interest: Kenneth Yalowitz and William Courtney, Russia’s Neighbors Have More Leverage Than They Think. While Ukraine, Belarus, and Georgia may be top priorities for Russia, Moscow has less room for maneuver than its power might suggest.
17. rt.com: Missiles ‘aimed at Moscow’: Adviser to Ukraine’s Zelensky warns Kremlin that war with Kiev would spell ‘end of Russia’ & its army – rt.com/russia/538367-zelensky-warns-kremlin-russia/
18. Donbass Insider: FAINA SAVENKOVA: “THE KING’S GREAT MISFORTUNE AWAITS WHEN THE CATS STOP BARKING” – donbass-insider.com/2021/10/24/faina-savenkova-the-kings-great-misfortune-awaits-when-the-cats-stop-barking/
19. strategic-culture.org: Colour Revolutions Fade Away. The day of “colour revolution” seems to be running out. The mechanics are noticed and countered, Patrick Armstrong writes – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/10/15/colour-revolutions-fade-away/
20. NYU Jordan Center: Elizaveta Gaufman, Socialist Trauma and American Politics: Why Many Russians Vote Republican
21. New York Times: Russia Challenges Biden Again With Broad Cybersurveillance Operation. The new campaign came only months after President Biden imposed sanctions on Moscow in response to a series of spy operations it had conducted around the world.
22. Network 20/20: The Pursuit of Predictability: U.S.-Russia Relations in the Biden Administration with Alexander Vershbow and Katrina vandal Heuvel
23. Simone Weil Center: What is Russia’s National Idea? A discussion with Marlene Laruelle, author of Is Russia Fascist?
24. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, POSTLIBERALISM, OR A ‘CONSERVATISM FOR OPTIMISTS’ – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/10/24/postliberalism-or-a-conservatism-for-optimists/#more-6693
25. Russia Beyond: 7 Russian movies about surviving the Gulag – Text with videos: rbth.com/arts/334343-russian-movies-gulag
