JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s COVID-19 cases hit record as some regions impose curbs” – Reuters
“Russia reported its highest single-day COVID-19 case tally … as some regions imposed a workplace shutdown to combat a surge in infections and deaths. … Six regions, including … Samara and Perm … east of Moscow, [reportedly] began … non-working days on Monday …. Thursday, Moscow will introduce its tightest lockdown measures since June 2020, with only essential shops like supermarkets and pharmacies … open. Unvaccinated [Moscow] over-60s … have been ordered to lock down for four months starting Monday … Moscow schools are also closed [….]
