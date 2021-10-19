RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#204 :: Tuesday, 19 October 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#204 :: Tuesday, 19 October 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
1. Intellinews: Russia breaks off diplomatic ties with Nato. Russia has been taking a hard line with the West since the start of this year and is no longer willing to compromise. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov threatened to break off diplomatic ties with the EU earlier this year and now has broken them with Nato after it expelled several diplomats.
2. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, How the Arms Control Approach Could Help Russia Tackle Climate Change. The right approach would probably be to create a special interagency coordinator under a senior official reporting directly to the head of state. It is vitally important that whoever heads the office is well respected by international partners: a worthy counterpart to the likes of John Kerry of the United States.
3. AFP: Kremlin Urges ‘Responsibility’ After Record Covid Deaths.
4. Bloomberg: Russia Plans New Stay-at-Home Measures as Covid Cases Surge.
5. New York Times: Apathy and Wariness of Kremlin Leave Russians Unvaccinated. The country hit 1,000 deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began, reflecting the risks of having a low vaccination rate.
6. Intellinews: Chris Weafer, Sanctions and oil fear force stability first in Russia. Oil prices are surging and Russia Inc is back in profit, but the Kremlin is continuing to run an austerity budget. What gives?
7. rt.com: Far-right anti-LGBT group Male State banned in Russia after court brands group ‘extremist’ amid string of harassment campaigns – rt.com/russia/537799-male-state-extremist-organization/
8. Bloomberg: Russia Signals Europe Won’t Get Extra Gas Without Nord Stream 2.
9. New York Times: On a Pacific Island, Russia Tests Its Battle Plan on Climate Change. President Vladimir V. Putin long dismissed the threat posed by global warming. But fires, disasters and foreign pressure have prompted him to change course.
10. rt.com: Russia will continue to ditch US dollar in economy & trade – official – rt.com/business/537829-russia-ditching-us-dollar/
11. Izvestia: Daily views Putin saying Russia does not use energy as weapon.
12. Moscow Times: Emily Couch, Catherine Belton’s “Putin’s People” is Essential Reading.
13. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, COMPUTER ANALYSIS REVEALS CATHERINE BELTON’S BOOK HAS ANOTHER AUTHOR – johnhelmer.net/computer-analysis-reveals-catherine-beltons-book-has-another-author/print/
14. Journal of Democracy: Michael McFaul, Russia’s Road to Autocracy. (excerpt)
15. Foreign Affairs: Frederic Wehrey and Andrew S. Weiss, Russia Is No Mideast Superpower. Washington Shouldn’t Overhype the Threat from Moscow.
16. Boston Globe: Stephen Kinzer, Cooperation with China and Russia is the only way forward.
17. Counterpunch: Patrick Cockburn, The West Wants to Engage Russia and China on the Climate Crisis While Also Demonising Them – It Won’t Work – counterpunch.org/2021/10/19/the-west-wants-to-engage-russia-and-china-on-the-climate-crisis-while-also-demonising-them-it-wont-work/
18. Valdai Discussion Club: The Age of Pandemic: Year Two. The Future Is Back || The Annual Report of the Valdai Discussion Club – valdaiclub.com/files/35821/
19. Washington Post: U.S. extends security pact with Georgia as Russia tensions flare.
20. rt.com: EU has already made up its mind about whether Ukraine can join bloc, so it’s ‘pointless’ even asking questions, Zelensky blasts – rt.com/russia/537844-ukraine-ambition-to-join-eu/
21. PONARS Eurasia: Volodymyr Ishchenko and Oleg Zhuravlev, How Maidan Revolutions Reproduce and Intensify the Post-Soviet Crisis of Political Representation.
22. Facebook: Fred Weir, Christopher Steele.
23. rt.com: Michael McCaffery, Christopher Steele, author of the infamous ‘Trump pee-tape’ dossier, stands by his ludicrous claims in a fawning ABC interview – rt.com/op-ed/537805-christopher-steele-trump-russia-abc/
24. RFE/RL: Putin’s Dominance Risks Destabilization: Fiona Hill’s Insights On Russia, the U.S., And Their ‘Unfortunate Parallels’
