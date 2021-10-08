RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#198 :: Friday, 8 October 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#198 :: Friday, 8 October 2021
1. Moscow Times: Russia Reports Another Day of Record Virus Deaths
2. AFP: WHO Set to Restart Russian Sputnik Vaccine Analysis.
3. rt.com: Barbarism behind bars: Rape & torture in Russia’s prisons laid bare by thousands of leaked videos, human rights activists tell RT – rt.com/russia/536883-prisons-torture-video-activist/
4. Facebook: Fred Weir, Barbarism behind bars.
5. Interfax: Muratov receives congratulation on Nobel Peace Prize from Russian govt.
6. rt.com: Long-serving editor of Russia’s Novaya Gazeta Muratov wins 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for ‘efforts to safeguard freedom of expression’ – rt.com/russia/536947-long-serving-novaya-gazeta-editor-nobel-prize/
7. Moscow Times: Russian Journalist Dmitry Muratov Wins Nobel Peace Prize.
8. Russia Beyond: Who is 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov? – rbth.com/lifestyle/334281-who-is-2021-nobel-peace-prize-winner-muratov
9. Intellinews: ING: consumption surge and rising in investment driving Russian GDP growth in 3Q21.
10. rt.com: Russia supplying additional gas to Europe using all available routes – Gazprom Export – rt.com/business/536925-russia-supplying-additional-gas-europe/
11. TASS: Izvestia: Why EU gas prices started to backpedal.
12. New York Times: As Europe Faces a Cold Winter, Putin Seizes on the Leverage From Russia’s Gas Output. Critics claim Russia is manipulating the flow of gas to push up prices, but for Vladimir Putin it’s schadenfreude over Western European nations that he sees as unprepared.
13. TASS: Russia presents response on Navalny case to 45 countries’ request — envoy to OPCW – tass.com/politics/1347013
14. TASS: West not interested in finding out truth over Navalny case — Russian diplomat – tass.com/politics/1347033
15. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: White House’s new sanctions coordinator can impact Russia.
16. Moscow Times: Michele Berdy, Who Is To Blame For Everything in Russian?
17. Intellinews: FPRI BMB Ukraine: Ukraine has more politicians in Pandora Papers than any other country in the world. A total of 38 Ukrainian politicians were named in the Pandora Papers — more than any other country in the world. Russia was second with 19.
18. Kyiv Post editorial: Pandora’s box
19. The Economist: The Russia option. How an English miner’s daughter rose to work in the White House. Fiona Hill has a unique perspective on the dangers to American democracy.
20. NPR: Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy. (Transcript of Terry Gross interview)
21. Bloomsbury: The Life Cycle of Russian Things. From Fish Guts to Fabergé, 1600 – Present …. Amazon: amzn.to/3iN8RnV
