RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#197 :: Thursday, 7 October 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#197 :: Thursday, 7 October 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. RFE/RL: Poll: Trust In Putin Drops To Lowest Levels Since 2012
2. TASS: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biography – tass.com/politics/1346501
3. Paul Goble: At Current Rate, Russia Won’t Vaccinate Half the Population until a Year from Now, Watchdog Group Says
4. Intellinews: European gas prices slide back after Putin hints Russia may help “stabilise” the market
5. rt.com: Natural gas prices drop as Putin says Russia will boost supplies to Europe – rt.com/business/536824-gas-europe-falls-russia-boost-supply/
6. Washington Post: Russia’s rising young communists pose an unexpected new threat to Putin’s grip
7. Moscow Times: Russian Female Politicians Push to Encourage Women to Run for Office
8. Wall Street Journal: Russia Opens Probe Into Video Reports of Tortured Prisoners. Several officials were fired in cases that human-rights advocates say point to systematic torture in the country’s prisons.
9. AFP: 15 years on, editors warn time up for justice in Politkovskaya murder
10. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: World Bank improves outlook on Russian economy.
11. Izvestia: Military expert Andrei Frolov on how Russia’s new military budget will affect state defence programmes.
12. Riddle: Experimental Russia of the future. Kirill Shamiev on how an experimental approach to reforms will ensure Russia’s dynamic development – ridl.io/en/experimental-russia-of-the-future/
13. Intellinews: Pandora Papers link influential Russians to offshore havens
14. Russia Matters: Joseph Nye, U.S.-Russian Cyber Stability Needs ‘Drunken Party’ Approach: Limits, Deterrence and Communication.
15. Council on Foreign Relations: Academic Webinar: Constraining Putin’s Russia. Thomas Graham, distinguished fellow at CFR, leads a conversation on constraining Putin’s Russia. (excerpt)
16. Russia International Affairs Council: Camilla Gironi, Russia’s War on Terror(ism) – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/columns/military-and-security/russia-s-war-on-terror-ism/
17. rt.com: Taliban invited to Moscow for talks over future of Afghanistan in wake of American troop withdrawal, top Russian diplomat confirms – rt.com/russia/536835-taliban-invited-to-moscow-for-talks/
18. rt.com: Putin instructs Russian energy minister to ensure gas transit through Ukraine is maintained & Gazprom honors existing contracts – rt.com/russia/536775-putin-gas-transit-ukraine-gazprom/
19. The National Interest: Lynn Rusten, Reducing the Role of Nuclear Weapons Will Make America Safer.
20. The National Interest: What Vladimir Soloviev Really Thinks About Russia and America. The National Interest editor Jacob Heilbrunn goes toe-to-toe with the prominent and outspoken Russian talk show host, Vladimir Soloviev.
You must log in to post a comment.