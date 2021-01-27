RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#19 :: Wednesday, 27 January 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#19 :: Wednesday, 27 January 2021
1. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, HOW NOT TO HELP THE RUSSIAN OPPOSITION – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/01/26/how-not-to-help-the-russian-opposition/
2. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, The Truth Behind Russia’s Navalny Protests. There is no singular “opposition” for Washington to support—no unified alternative ideology, least of all one palatable to the West, to replace the current Russian state and institutions.
3. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, As food delivery booms in Russia, couriers try a Soviet-era tactic: a union. How do you keep food delivery workers from being exploited, especially during a pandemic when they’re so critical? Even once-Communist Russia is struggling with that question.
4. Bloomberg: Putin Warns of Global Tensions Similar to 1930s in Davos Speech.
5. Moscow Times: Geopolitics, Sanctions and Social Media Giants: Putin’s Davos Speech, in Quotes.
6. rt.com: Putin tells Davos that divided modern world facing ‘real breakdown’, with demographic struggles & echoes of 1930s pre-WW2 tensions – rt.com/russia/513767-putin-davos-modern-war/
7. Kremlin.ru: Session of Davos Agenda 2021 online forum – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64938
8. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Putin and the Navalnyi Chronicles.
9. Meduza: ‘We’re not dissidents — we’re fighting for a majority’. Alexey Navalny’s chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, lauds last weekend’s protests as a ‘triumph over fear’ and as a sign of things to come in Russia.
10. Komsomolskaya Pravda: Russian daily says opposition ‘uses teenagers’ at Navalny protests.
11. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russian authorities may use incentives to quell protests.
12. Moscow Times: Nikolai Petrov, As Anger at Ruling Regime Boils Over, Putin Strikes Hard Against Dissent. Like a stone thrown into a stagnant swamp, Navalny’s return reactivated Russia’s political life.
13. Kremlin.ru: Telephone conversation with US President Joseph Biden – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64936
14. TASS: Putin explained Navalny situation during phone call with Biden — Kremlin.
15. Whitehouse.gov: Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
16. TASS: Izvestia: New START extension unlikely to improve Russia-US relations.
17. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have first phone call, extend START II treaty for five years.
18. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden and Putin break the ice – indianpunchline.com/biden-and-putin-break-the-ice/
19. The National Interest: Jacob Heilbrunn, Biden’s First Call with Putin Shows He’s a Dealmaker. Biden may be more flexible in dealing with Russia than many have assumed — and more successful than Trump.
20. TASS: Russia to propose INF non-deployment ideas to new US administration – tass.com/economy/1249645
21. TASS: Russia ready to discuss preservation of Open Skies Treaty if US is ready as well – tass.com/politics/1249511
22. Intellinews: Public support is collapsing for The People’s Servant Party. About 11.2% of Ukraine’s voters that have decided said they would vote for Zelenskiy’s party vs the 43% result when it was elected in 2019.
23. rt.com: Kremlin urged to freeze payments from ‘foreign agents’ such as US state media outlets over claims of funding info war in Russia – rt.com/russia/513796-kremlin-foreign-agents-payments/
24. Washington Post: David Ignatius, Even from prison, Navalny is the most potent political threat Putin has ever faced
25. Foreign Policy: Russia Is in Agony, but Putin’s Dictatorship Is Going Down. Garry Kasparov on why this weekend’s protests may be the beginning of the end of autocracy in Russia.
