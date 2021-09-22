RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#187 :: Wednesday, 22 September 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#187 :: Wednesday, 22 September 2021
1. Meduza: It’s official. Meduza dissects Russia’s election results, the success of the Communists and ‘New People,’ and how Navalny’s ‘Smart Vote’ fared.
2. Intellinews: Mark Galeotti, Communists face new realities as United Russia steals their votes. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) were the big winners in the Duma elections, greatly increasing its number of seats to nearly 20% of the total, but they were robbed of the 30% some think it actually won. What can the party do about it?
3. Moscow Times: Moscow To Check Electronic Votes for State Duma in Recount.
4. RFE/RL: For Russia’s Opposition, ‘The Least-Worst Option’ Was Key In the Duma Vote. Did It Work?
5. RFE/RL: Fake About Fakes: Russian Election Commission Airs Apparently Falsified Video Sullying Its Critics.
6. Russia Beyond: How Putin’s bodyguards operate – rbth.com/lifestyle/334220-how-putins-bodyguards-operate
7. Russia Matters: Russian Attitudes Toward West Improve Despite Feelings of Isolation.
8. The Barents Observer (Norway): Arctic sea-ice reaches this year’s low, but shippers still snub Northern Sea Route. After Russia’s warmest-ever summer, the Northern Sea Route is almost ice-free. But only few shipmasters set course for the Arctic shortcut between Europe and Asia.
9. NYU Jordan Center: Kyle Fowler, Dependency or Interdependency? Arguments Against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.
10. rt.com: US demands Russia boost natural gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine – rt.com/business/535493-us-demands-russia-boost-gas-ukraine/
11. TASS: Russia meets all contractual commitments to gas consumers in EU — Kremlin – tass.com/economy/1341043
12. Wall Street Journal: Russia’s New Gas Pipeline to Germany Delivers More Power to Moscow. A cold winter might force European regulators to speed up the approval process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline now running between Russia and Germany.
13. The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies: Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness. Full publication: oxfordenergy.org/wpcms/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Russian-gas-amid-market-tightness.pdf
14. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Paying more for household bills? Blame Russia’s meddling in gas markets, Western commentators say, even if the facts don’t hold up – rt.com/russia/535532-eu-gas-price-hike-moscow-fault/
15. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Eurasian consolidation ends the US unipolar moment. Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s 20th-anniversary summit heralded the beginning of a new geopolitical and geo-economic order.
16. PONARS Eurasia: Dmitry Gorenburg, Russia’s Foreign Military Basing Strategy.
17. Wall Street Journal: U.S., Russian Military Officials Meet Amid Concerns About Terrorism Fight. Discussions between military leaders come amid growing concerns that Afghanistan can provide a base for terrorist groups.
18. TASS: Traditional views subjected to scorn and discrimination in the West — Russian official – tass.com/society/1340695
19. Argumenty i Fakty: A chain reaction of chaos. Nikolai Patrushev-about unions and values that are alien to Russia – z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en.61b37a1d-6149e669-be07fff6-74722d776562/https/aif.ru/politics/russia/cepnaya_reakciya_haosa_nikolay_patrushev_o_chuzhdyh_rossii_soyuzah_i_cennostyah
20. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moscow faces new sanctions over Skripal, Litvinenko cases.
21. Vzglyad: Why did Britain need a new defendant in the Skripal case? – vz.ru/politics/2021/9/21/1120152.html
22. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, IT ISN’T OVER WHEN THE FAT LADY SINGS – THE FIRST RUSSIAN STRATEGIC ASSESSMENT OF THE AUSTRALIA-UK-US (AUKUS) SUBMARINE DEAL – johnhelmer.net/it-isnt-over-when-the-fat-lady-sings-the-first-russian-strategic-assessment-of-the-australia-uk-us-aukus-submarine-deal/print/
23. Financial Times: Car of Ukrainian president’s top aide sprayed with gunfire. Driver injured in attack outside Kyiv that prosecutors are treating as ‘attempted murder’
24. Illiberalism.org: Oleksiy Kuzmenko, Far-Right Group Made Its Home in Ukraine’s Major Western Military Training Hub – illiberalism.org/far-right-group-made-its-home-in-ukraines-major-western-military-training-hub/
25. The Gray Zone: Aaron Mate, With Clinton lawyer charged, the Russiagate scam is now under indictment. (excerpt) – thegrayzone.com/2021/09/20/with-clinton-lawyer-charged-the-russiagate-scam-is-now-indicted/
