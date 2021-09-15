RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#182 :: Wednesday, 15 September 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#182 :: Wednesday, 15 September 2021
1. Sarah Lindemann-Komarova: A Change Candidate Runs for the Russian State Duma
2. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Amid permafrost and tundra, Russians forge their own environmentalism. Promoting ecologically friendly practices is not easy in Russia. But in the country’s Arctic north, locals are finding inventive ways to change the public’s interaction with their environment.
3. RFE/RL: Navalny’s ‘Smart Voting’ Backs Communist Candidates In Bid To Loosen Grip Of Ruling United Russia
4. rt.com: Gabriel Gavin, Russia’s elections are an all-important test for Putin’s party. But can opposition activists in the sunny south beat voter apathy? – rt.com/russia/534899-state-duma-elections-krasnodar-poll/
5. TASS: CEC assures rights of observers, foreign agent media not infringed upon at upcoming vote – tass.com/politics/1338047
6. Moscow Times: Jake Cordell. ‘There Is Fatigue After 20 Years’: A Young Russian Duma Candidate Pushes for Change. Anastasia Bryukhanova thinks Russia’s political institutions, and its leader, are showing their age.
7. Bloomberg: Putin Crushes Last of Opposition Ahead of Parliament Elections
8. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Why the Duma Elections Still Matter. The current electoral process, however rigged and policed, will help the next generation to shape Russia.
9. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov, Will Russia’s Upcoming Duma Elections Change Anything At All? The authorities are faced with the fiendish task of convincing democratic-minded voters that there is no point in voting, while making every effort to boost turnout among the conformist, state-dependent electorate.
10. New York Times: Activists in Russia Push to Make Domestic Violence a Voting Issue. Middle-aged women are part of the core base of Russia’s ruling party. Can its refusal to help domestic violence victims harm its support in this weekend’s elections?
11. rt.com: Russia demands answers from US ambassador over ‘election interference,’ as Moscow says it has proof of ‘serious’ sabotage efforts – rt.com/russia/534872-lavrov-elections-sabotage-efforts/
12. TASS: US interfering into Russian affairs with better technological base this time — diplomat – tass.com/world/1338107
13. Meduza: Tear down these regulations! Dozens of newsrooms, nonprofits, charities, and education groups come together to demand the repeal of Russia’s draconian legislation on ‘foreign agents’
14. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, THE POLITICS OF COMMEMORATION – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/09/15/the-politics-of-commemoration/
15. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Putin’s unveiling of monument to Alexander Nevsky on NATO frontier shows how Russia believes real threat comes from West, not East – rt.com/russia/534889-nevsky-monument-west-defiance/
16. TASS: Lavrov points to NATO’s infrastructure closing in on Union State’s borders – tass.com/politics/1338015
17. inmoscowsshadows.wordpress.com: RHSS#8 Workshop, September 13, 2021: Russia’s Risk-Opportunity Calculus Evolution and Policy Response Implications.
18. rt.com: Russia running out of oil? Profitable reserves may last only another 20 years, Moscow says, citing improved tech as only solution – rt.com/russia/534890-oil-depozits-running-dry/
19. Intellinews: Russian tech exports up threefold since 2018
20. Moscow Times: Russia Senses Opportunity in European Gas Price Crisis. The Kremlin says spiraling gas prices demonstrate the importance of Nord Stream 2, long-term contracts with Russia’s Gazprom.
21. Bloomberg: Russian Oil Price Plunges on Exports Jump, Iraq Supplies
22. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Foreign Devils on the Silk Road – indianpunchline.com/reflections-on-events-in-afghanistan-17/
23. The Independent (UK): ‘We don’t believe western promises’: Kyiv’s foreign minister says Ukraine needs to militarise to survive
24. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov, FAREWELL TO HEGEMONY – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/farewell-to-hegemony/
25. Russia in Global Affairs: Sergei Karaganov, ON A THIRD COLD WAR – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/on-a-third-cold-war/
