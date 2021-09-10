RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#179 :: Friday, 10 September 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#179 :: Friday, 10 September 2021
1. TASS: Kommersant: Experts forecast the State Duma election results.
2. Moscow Times: Felix Light, Russia’s Tame Opposition Admits No Chance of Change in Parliamentary Vote. Despite a widening crackdown, members of the so-called “systemic opposition” hope that staying in politics might still allow them to influence the country’s future.
3. Moscow Times: Who Has Been Banned From Russia’s Parliamentary Elections?
4. Moscow Times: Ben Noble, Vote Rigging and the ‘Power Vertical’. Manipulating elections isn’t necessarily a centralized affair in Russia, but high-profile cases of electoral malpractice are awkward for Moscow all the same.
5. rt.com: ‘Don’t interfere in our elections,’ Russian regulators tell US tech giants Apple & Google, in row over ‘foreign agent’ campaign – rt.com/russia/534453-roskomnadzor-elections-warning-google-apple/
6. TASS: Russia accuses no one when reporting of German embassy sponsoring Navalny — diplomat – tass.com/politics/1335965
7. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, BOOK REVIEW: IS RUSSIA FASCIST? – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/09/10/book-review-is-russia-fascist/
8. The Times Literary Supplement (UK): Amy Knight, Book Review. Never the West’s business? Why pressuring Russia is so difficult.
9. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Will Russia’s Central Bank raise the key rate.
10. Intellinews: Gazprom announces Nord Stream 2’s completion, but didn’t say when it would start delivering gas to its European clients, bypassing Ukraine
11. TASS: Fitch sees launch of Nord Stream 2 at full capacity by New Year’s – tass.com/economy/1336337
12. rt.com: Millions of Europeans will receive Russian gas through Nord Stream 2 ‘in near future,’ Moscow says, calling for end to ‘obstacles’ – rt.com/russia/534457-zakharova-nordstream2-europeans-receive-gas/
13. Russia Beyond: Where else do Russians live, apart from Russia? – rbth.com/lifestyle/334188-where-else-do-russians-live
14. RFE/RL: Russia, Belarus Kick Off Massive Military Exercises Amid Tensions With West.
15. Washington Post: Christian Caryl, Vladimir Putin, agent of chaos, is using a huge military exercise to keep the West on edge
16. TASS: Izvestia: How economic consolidation between Moscow and Minsk is working out.
17. Wall Street Journal: Russia, Belarus Agree on Economic Integration Pacts. The agreements, which cover trade, labor, currencies, taxes and energy, will deepen Moscow’s sway over its neighbor.
18. Russia Matters: Nicolai Petro, Why the U.S. Should Rethink Its Russia-centric Ukraine Policy.
19. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, How Russia Could Recalibrate Its Relationship With Ukraine. Despite the lessons of the last three decades, the importance of Ukraine for Russia is still greatly overstated. It’s time to carry out a long overdue reevaluation of that importance.
20. Vzglad: Kiev is preparing to withdraw from the Minsk agreements – vz.ru/politics/2021/9/9/1117947.html
21. New York Times: Russia Influences Hackers but Stops Short of Directing Them, Report Says. The arrangement allows the Russian government some plausible deniability for attacks, researchers found.
22. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, 9/9 and 9/11, 20 years later. We may never know the full contours of the whole riddle inside an enigma when it comes to 9/11 and related issues. (excerpt)
23. Brookings: Angela Stent, The impact of September 11 on US-Russian relations – brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2021/09/08/the-impact-of-september-11-on-us-russian-relations/
24. Moscow Times: Timothy Frye, Viewing 9/11 From Moscow. On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, it is important to remember that many Russians hold positive views of the U.S. and would like to see better relations, even as they remain skeptical about U.S. power and intentions.
