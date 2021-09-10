JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia, Belarus Agree on Economic Integration Pacts; The agreements, which cover trade, labor, currencies, taxes and energy, will deepen Moscow’s sway over its neighbor” – Wall Street Journal

Map of Belarus and Environs, adapted from images at cia.gov

“… Putin … [said] that in the end all 28 integration programs were approved. [Putin said that] [t]hey include the integration of currency systems, the principles of levying indirect taxes … the fight against terrorism … [and] the pricing of Russian energy resources, … that a document would be signed by Dec. 1, 2023, to create a single gas market …. [that] the two countries envisioned uniting oil and oil-products markets and agreeing to a single electricity market …. In August, [reportedly] the expansion of Russia’s military presence … [included] a Belarusian-Russian military training center that can serve in combat functions as well as train military personnel …. Russian air-defense servicemen arrived … near the border [with] Poland ….”

