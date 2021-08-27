RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#170 :: Friday, 27 August 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

1. Reuters: COVID-19 hospitalisations fall in Russia’s lone vaccine stronghold.

2. Valdai Discussion Club: Forget Kalashnikov? Russian Foreign Policy After Realism. Russian foreign policy thinking is about to change. The worst-case scenario would be the creation of an artificial semblance of ideology. Then realism would seem like a golden age and a concentration of common sense. The best scenario would be the pursuit of more flexible intellectual schemes suitable for the understanding of contemporary international relations, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Ivan Timofeev. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/forget-kalashnikov-russian-foreign-policy/

3. Moscow Times: Russia to Rely on Vast Forests to Meet Climate Goals – Reports

4. RFE/RL: Russia Is Burning. Here’s What You Need To Know

5. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Ahead of next month’s Russian elections, Western ‘regime change’ activists are laying the groundwork for a new East-West stand-off.

6. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia’s parliamentary parties focus on socio-economic agenda.

7. rt.com: Russian Communist politician calls for Putin-supporting ruling party to be declared EXTREMIST ORGANIZATION ‘just like ISIS’

8. Reuters: Close ally of Kremlin critic Navalny appears on social media after reports of fleeing Russia. (Lyubov Sobol)

9. Moscow Times: Andrei Soldatov, Russia’s Drive to Replace Foreign Technology Is Slowly Working. Using primitive methods, the Kremlin has made steady progress towards a goal that once seemed impossible — weaning Russians off foreign-made technology.

10. The Times (UK): Melting ice fuels Vladimir Putin’s dream of Arctic trade route.

11. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Bystritskiy, Time of Troubles or New Confrontation.

12. RFE/RL: Russian Independent Media Join Forces To Urge Putin To End ‘Foreign Agent’ Label.

13. TASS: Kremlin calls for constructive discussion of Russia’s foreign agent law.

14. The Economist: Bigots anonymous. Bullies proclaiming “national patriarchy” harass Russian feminists. Some fear the police are abetting them.

15. Reuters: Russia says vital to help Afghans form inclusive government.

16. TASS: Izvestia: Kabul airport attack may impact efforts to resolve Afghan crisis.

18. Paul Goble: Chaos, Not Taliban, Main Danger in Afghanistan, Moscow Military Expert Says.

19. The Hill: William Courtney, After Afghanistan, Will Russia Misjudge America?

20. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, After the Afghanistan debacle, what’s next?

21. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, India reaches out to Russia to break out of regional isolation over Afghanistan.

22. S&P Global: 30 years on: How the collapse of the Soviet Union transformed Russia into a global oil and gas powerhouse.

