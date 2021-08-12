RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#161 :: Thursday, 12 August 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#161 :: Thursday, 12 August 2021

1. www.rt.com: Russia hits new grim Covid-19 mortality milestone as more than 800 people die from virus in just 24 hours, despite vaccine rollout.

2. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Sputnik V may become key export article.

3. Responsible Statecraft: Jeff Hawn, The black stain of being a hopeful Russia expert in the U.S.. The lesson for would-be scholars: why bother trying to cultivate expertise in this area if it will only serve to disqualify you in the Blob?

4. TASS: Lavrov sees nothing bad in Russia’s being synonymous with balalaika, bears and vodka.

5. Russia Matters: Will Russian Behavior Toward the US/West ‘Improve’ When Putin Is Gone?

6. Moscow Times: Ben Noble, Can ‘Team Putin’ Rebrand Save United Russia? With State Duma elections fast approaching, Russia’s unpopular ruling party is once again turning to Vladimir Putin.

7. Foreign Policy: Jeff Hawn and Sim Tack, Russia’s Ruling Party Wants a Big Win in Upcoming Elections.

8. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, SERGEI KOVALYOV AND THE TRAGEDY OF RUSSIAN LIBERALISM.

9. www.rt.com: Jailed opposition figure Navalny faces new charges of violating rights of Russian citizens, potentially adding years to sentence.

10. Bloomberg: In Russia’s Wild East, An Electric Car Proves Cheaper Than a Lada. With Asia literally next door, Khabarovsk benefits from used EV imports and from market forces that make the second-hand plug-ins desirable.

11. Russia Beyond: A Putin playlist.

12. Russian International Affairs Council: Zhao Huasheng, China-Russian Strategic Partnership: From Continental to Marine.

13. Bloomberg: Putin’s Qaddafi Comeback Gambit Sows New Conflict With the West. A fragile peace in Libya is at risk as foreign powers jostle over election candidates.

14. Meduza: ‘He protected us’. Remembering Yassen Zassoursky, the journalism scholar who midwifed Russia’s post-Soviet free press.

15. Eurasia Review: Subhash Kapila, China-Pakistan-Russia Trilateral Power Play In Afghanistan Post-US Exit 2021 – Analysis.

16. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Homo (post) Soveticus Part III: Vernacular knowledge and responding to three accusations against the Russian majority.

17. Marx & Philosophy Review of Books: Keti Chukhrov, Practicing the Good: Desire and Boredom in Soviet Socialism. Reviewed by Isabel Jacobs.

18. Valdai Discussion Club: Oleg Barabanov, The Berlin Wall and the Ethics of the Cold War. There are many nuances that blur the whole, blissful picture of the “good old” Cold War and the semantics of chivalry that attempt to convey an idealised perception of it to us today,

19. Eurasianet.org: Russia bares fangs over language in Kyrgyzstan. Politicians in Moscow claim to be concerned that Russian-speaking citizens may be facing intimidation and aggression in Kyrgyzstan – a fact that officials in Bishkek deny.

20. Wall Street Journal: Belarus Revokes U.S. Ambassador’s Appointment in Retaliatory Move to Sanctions. Minsk also tells U.S. Embassy to cut staff after new sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko’s government.

21. Carnegie Moscow Center: Artyom Shraidman, Minsk Is Teetering on the Brink of a Dangerous Escalation. Not so long ago, Minsk scored foreign policy points by positioning itself as a force for regional stability; a counterbalance to an aggressive Russia. Today, Moscow’s unwillingness to get embroiled in conflicts with NATO at the whim of its ally could be the only factor exercising any restraint on Lukashenko.

22. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Meeting of Putin, Sandu to decide fate of Transnistria.

23. Intellinews: Alexandru Tanase, Three decades of achievements and many challenges for Moldova.

