JRL NEWSWATCH: “Belarus Revokes U.S. Ambassador’s Appointment in Retaliatory Move to Sanctions” – Wall Street Journal

“… the U.S. Embassy in Minsk blamed Belarus for souring relations … citing what it called the regime’s ‘inability to allow independent voices to emerge in Belarus as well as its unwillingness to meet its international commitments.’ Steps toward resolving the country’s internal crisis, the Embassy said, needed to include the immediate release of all political prisoners, a dialogue with the opposition and civil society and free elections under international observation. … The U.S. Embassy said American diplomats would continue to engage with Belarusians, including leaders of the pro-democracy movement, and work with elements of civil society and independent media. …”