RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#147 :: Thursday, 22 July 2021

1. www.rt.com: Russian ruble remains one of the world’s most undervalued currencies – Big Mac Index.

2. Reuters: Push to get wary Russians vaccinated leaves some COVID clinics short.

3. AP: What is fueling Russia’s ‘unprecedented’ fires?

4. Responsible Statecraft: Geoffrey Roberts, Is Russia playing the victim, or is the sense of impending siege justified? Its new national security strategy may be calculated to appeal to voters, but the West has clearly helped to push Putin’s buttons, too.

5. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia senators discuss new national security strategy.

6. The New Yorker: Masha Gessen, Lyubov Sobol’s Hope for Russia. With Alexey Navalny in prison, one of his closest aides is carrying on the lonely work of the opposition. (Excerpt)

7. AFP: With Cutting-Edge Hypersonics, Russia Leads in New Arms Race.

8. Washington Post: Michael McFaul, Trying to pry Russia away from China is a fool’s errand.

9. The Global Times: US and its allies are the past; Russia and China are the future: Russian scholar. (Andrey Bystritskiy)

10. Intellinews: US and Germany strike deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

11. www.rt.com: Washington’s new Nord Stream 2 deal ‘hostile’ to Russia & betrays spirit of Putin-Biden summit, Moscow’s ambassador to US fumes.

12. New York Times: In Deal With Germany, U.S. Drops Threat to Block Russian Gas Pipelines. The agreement infuriated both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, who accused the Biden administration of being soft on Russia.

13. AP: Germany’s Merkel says pipeline deal with US good for Ukraine.

14. Interfax: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov: No one thinking of invading Afghanistan.

15. Russia Matters: Jon Hoffman, Russia, the United States, and the Counterrevolutionaries: A Trilateral Chess Match in the Middle East.

16. TASS: Russia demands seven years of Donbass shelling be seen as violation of European Convention.

17. Moscow Times: Russia Takes Ukraine to European Court Over Post-Annexation Grievances.

18. Wall Street Journal: Biden to Meet With Ukrainian President Zelensky at White House. Meeting set to take place Aug. 30 in Washington and focus on Russia, corruption and energy cooperation

19. The National Interest:Taras Kuzio, Why Russia and Ukraine are Likely Headed for War. In a recent essay, Vladimir Putin outlines the ideological groundwork for a possible war with Ukraine. But such a war won’t earn him his desired place in history.

20. www.rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Tikhanovskaya’s traveling Belarusian circus the latest example of failed Western ‘regime-change’-based policy in ex-Soviet Union.

21. War on the Rocks: Michael Kimmage, BELARUS AND THE UKRAINE TRAP.

22. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US gives Moldova green light to strengthen ties with Russia.

23. Politico: ‘A big blow’: Washington’s arms controllers brace for loss of their biggest backer. The MacArthur Foundation’s decision to stop funding nuclear policy work threatens to silence key voices amid fears of a new arms race.

24. Time.com: Mark Lawrence Schrad, Tsar Nicolas II Thought Vodka Was Hurting Russians—But Banning It Helped Destroy His Empire.

