JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. and Germany strike deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline” – bne Intellinews

“The U.S. and Germany reached a bilateral agreement on Nord Stream 2 on July 21 that will allow the pipeline to be completed without further U.S. sanctions. Nord Stream 2 will pump 55bn cubic metres per year of Russian gas to Germany when it reaches full capacity. … politically controversial as Russia wants … to divert as much gas … away from Ukraine as possible, to reduce costs and starve Kyiv of billions of dollars of annual transit revenues. …”