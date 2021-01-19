RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#13 :: Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#13 :: Tuesday, 19 January 2021
1. Consortium News: COVID-19: Vaccine Dispatches from Moscow, London & Warsaw – consortiumnews.com/2021/01/18/covid19-vaccine-dispatches-from-moscow-london-warsaw/
2. TASS: Nord Stream 2 project still faces tough pressure from US, Kremlin says – tass.com/economy/1246451
3. Interfax: Telegram shuts down hundreds of calls for violence in U.S. last week – app founder Durov.
4. Sputnik: World Concerned About US Election Issues and Political Destabilisation, Kremlin Says – sputniknews.com/world/202101191081814292-world-concerned-about-us-election-issues-and-political-destabilisation-kremlin-says/
5. Embassy of Russia in the USA: Sergey Lavrov’s answers to media questions on current state of Russia-U.S. relations during his annual news conference
6. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, US makes aggressive opening move on Russian chessboard – indianpunchline.com/us-makes-aggressive-opening-move-on-russian-chessboard/
7. The Guardian (UK): Patrick Wintour, How Biden era could kickstart coordinated approach to Russia. Analysis: the west has been hampered by the fatal ambiguity of Trump’s US policy towards Moscow.
8. Moscow Times: Lincoln Pigman, What Biden’s Team Tells Us About His Russia Policy. Biden’s picks, who are mostly on the same page on Russia, give Moscow reason for relief and worry alike.
9. Washington Post: Katrina vanden Heuvel, Biden can’t lose sight of the nuclear crisis
10. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden’s CIA director signals a shift to the left. Appointment of veteran envoy William Burns as new spy chief speaks to Biden’s likely policy approach and priority. (excerpt)
11. [A LOOK BACK: BURNS REMARKS FROM 2009:] U.S. Department of State: Remarks at Russia World Forum, William J. Burns, Under Secretary for Political Affairs. April 27, 2009.
12. The FSU Brief: Risk and Opportunity for Russia in Belarus. The current stage of the crisis suits Moscow, but the longer-term solution remains unclear – fsubrief.substack.com/p/risk-and-opportunity-for-russia-in
13. The National Interest: Lillian Posner, The Pivot West Problem: Why Belarus Needs A Balanced Relationship with Russia. Any long-term solution for Minsk will require it to strike an equilibrium with Russia and its other neighboring countries.
14. Sputnik: Russia Did Not Receive Results of Navalny’s Toxicological Study From Germany, Prosecution Says – sputniknews.com/russia/202101181081805670-russia-did-not-receive-results-of-navalnys-toxicological-study-from-germany-prosecution-says-/
15. TASS: Navalny’s legal saga ‘does not require Putin’s special attention’, says Kremlin.
16. TASS: Media: What comes after Navalny’s arrest.
17. New Navalny video: “Putin’s palace. History of world’s largest bribe”
18. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russian opposition activist Navalny calls for supporters to take to the streets this weekend.
19. Meduza: Alexey Navalny was put on trial inside a police station. How is that possible?
20. Facebook: Fred Weir, Navalny.
21. Moscow Times: Felix Light, Could Navalny’s Detention Derail His Movement? Some analysts believe the opposition figure’s arrest could lead to a broader crackdown on his supporters.
22. In Moscow’s Shadows: Mark Galeotti, What’s Navalny’s sanctions strategy?
23. Foxnews: Clinton suggests Putin may have known about riot in Capitol, Pelosi wants 9/11 commission-type probe.
24. rt.com: Kit Klarenberg, Newly declassified transcripts shed further light on FBI’s farcical failure in Russiagate hoax – rt.com/op-ed/512937-fbi-russiagate-crossfire-hurricane/
25. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to media questions at a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2020, Moscow, January 18, 2021 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4527635
