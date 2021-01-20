VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Palace. History of World’s Largest Bribe” – Navalny.com

[click here for: “Putin’s Palace. History of World’s Largest Bribe” from Navalny.com … embedded video with English closed captions follows below, along with beginning of text from original webpage …]

[truncated Google Translator Russian-English conversion of above-quoted Russian text from original webpage:]

“There is one place where you can understand everything about Vladimir Putin. … the most guarded place in Russia, in fact a state within a state, … Putin’s biggest secret. … protected by hundreds, even thousands of people – from unknown guards, gardeners and builders to the richest and most famous people in Russia. One secret. One building. And we will visit it. Visiting Putin. Let us be convinced with our own eyes that this person, in his craving for wealth, is completely mad. We will find out by whose money and how this luxury is financed. And how right now and for the past 15 years, the biggest bribe in history is being given and the most expensive palace in the world is being built. …“