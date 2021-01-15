RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#10 :: Friday, 15 January 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#10 :: Friday, 15 January 2021

1. The Barents Observer (Norway): Russia has never been this hot. It was the warmest year on record across the whole country, and Arctic regions smashed the temperature norm by up to 7 °C.

2. natyliesbaldwin.com: Natalie Baldwain, A CLOSER LOOK AT RUSSIA’S CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPORTING LEGISLATION.



3. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Stanovaya, What Will 2021 Bring the Russian Regime and Society? The system is consuming itself, with each part of it trying to survive separately at the expense of its neighbor. In this situation, society is a hostage of the battle for survival, and an expendable component in political experiments.

https://carnegie.ru/commentary/83641

4. rt.com: More Russians say they will get Covid-19 vaccine as roll out speeds up, but four in ten still shy of needle.

https://www.rt.com/russia/512653-half-reservation-vaccination-poll/

5. Interfax: Russia past peak of coronavirus epidemic – Rospotrebnadzor’s Epidemiology Institute.

/russialink-russia-past-peak-of-coronavirus-epidemic-rospotrebnadzors-epidemiology-institute-interfax/

6. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Government members. (excerpt re COVID-19) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64886

7. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, GENERAL MADNESS – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/01/14/general-madness/

8. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 14 JANUARY 2021.

[Text with links https://patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/01/14/russian-federation-sitrep-14-january-2021/]

9. Moscow Times: U.S. Will Lift Nord Stream 2 Sanctions if Europe Suspends Construction, Says Biden Advisor.

/russialink-u-s-will-lift-nord-stream-2-sanctions-if-europe-suspends-construction-says-biden-advisor-moscow-times/

10. TASS: Diplomat warns Trump White House may sabotage Biden on cybersecurity dialogue with Russia.

– tass.com/politics/1245185

11. Responsible Security: Anatol Lieven, A lesson in cyber spying vs. cyber attack.



12. AFP: Russia says leaving Open Skies military treaty.

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210115-russia-says-leaving-open-skies-military-treaty

13. TASS: Kommersant: ‘No issues in the Arctic requiring a military solution’, Russian envoy emphasizes.

14. AFP: Telegram chief reports 25 million new users in three days.

https://dunyanews.tv/en/Technology/582789-Telegram-chief-reports-25-million-new-users-in-three-days

15. Russia Beyond: Banned on Twitter? Try these Russian social networks!

– rbth.com/science-and-tech/333276-banned-on-twitter-try-these-social-networks

16. rt.com: Paul Robinson, US media continues to try to link Trump to Kremlin, but in reality American Republicans have more in common with Putin’s opponents.

– rt.com/russia/512521-us-media-trump-biden-putin/

17. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Illarionov Has Done His Duty. He Can Now Go.

https://www.unz.com/akarlin/illarionov-has-done-his-duty-he-can-now-go/

18. rt.com: 7 years after it returned to Russia, Ukraine ‘ready to consider compromises’ on status of Crimea – former President Kravchuk.

https://www.rt.com/russia/512604-ukraine-considers-compromises-crimea-status/

19. Antiwar.com: Will the Senate Confirm Coup Plotter Nuland?



20. Meduza: Navalny’s return.

21. AFP: To Jail or Not to Jail: Kremlin in Bind Over Navalny Return.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/15/to-jail-or-not-to-jail-kremlin-in-bind-over-navalny-return-a72625

22. Meduza: Strategic tensions, but maybe a tactical thaw. Vladimir Frolov)

23. Russia Matters: William Burns on Russia. (excerpt)

[Full text https://www.russiamatters.org/analysis/william-burns-russia]

