RUSSIALINK: “Russia past peak of coronavirus epidemic – Rospotrebnadzor’s Epidemiology Institute” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Jan 15 (Interfax) – It looks like Russia has passed the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, and there is currently a trend toward stabilization, Deputy Director of Rospotrebnadzor’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology for Clinical Analysis Natalia Pshenichnaya said.

“We’re observing a certain trend toward stabilization,” Pshenichnaya told journalists on Friday.

“Daily morbidity may still fluctuate, considering that Russia has a vast territory and the circumstances of the infection’s spread differ from region to region, but we may still assume that the peak of the epidemic has passed,” she said.

“A pandemic is a multifactor process influenced by both the natural evolution of the virus and infection containment methods, as well as climate and weather conditions, which makes it extremely difficult to make any long-term predictions,” Pshenichnaya said.

“Some people have already been sick, the number of vaccinated people is gradually increasing, and Covid-19 is acquiring the features of a seasonal infection, which is illustratively demonstrated by the hike in morbidity in the fall,” she said.

“Quite possibly, the winter decline will be followed by an uptick in morbidity shortly before or during the spring, which usually happens with seasonal infections,” Pshenichnaya said.

“However, the fall peak is unlikely to repeat itself, and we’ll see last year’s minimal morbidity by the summer,” she said.

According to the coronavirus response headquarters, Russia has registered more than 24,700 new Covid-19 cases and 555 deaths in the past 24 hours.

