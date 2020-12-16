RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#226 :: Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#227 :: Wednesday, 17 December 2020
1. New York Times Magazine: Abrahm Lustgarten, HOW RUSSIA WINS THE CLIMATE CRISIS. Climate change and its enormous human migrations will transform agriculture and remake the world order — and no country stands to gain more than Russia. (Excerpt)
2. Meduza: Minimum 30 percent. The Russian authorities have set a coronavirus vaccination target, but will they have enough doses?
3. AFP: Putin Urges Food Price Cap As Russian Economy Falters. The Kremlin has shunned a second lockdown. But the pandemic is still causing financial headaches.
4. Financial Times: Russia’s biggest retailers cap food prices after Kremlin intervention. Government says it will regulate cost of ‘socially significant goods’ if they climb more than 10%.
5. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Millions of Russians left jobless in 2020.
6. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, NY Dispatches: Fragile sovereignism – noyardstick.com/?p=836#more-836
7. Antiwar.com: Doug Bandow, Joe Biden Confronts Russia: The Problem of Diplomacy Without Compromise – original.antiwar.com/doug-bandow/2020/12/15/joe-biden-confronts-russia-the-problem-of-diplomacy-without-compromise/
8. Russia Beyond: 5 most anticipated Russian movies of 2021 – rbth.com/arts/333140-anticipated-russian-movies-2021
9. Counterpunch: Joshua Frank, Russia’s Forgotten Nuclear Disaster. Secrets, Cover-Ups and the Radioactive Legacy of Mayak – counterpunch.org/2020/12/13/russias-forgotten-nuclear-accident/
10. TASS: Biden will alleviate EU-US strife but issues will remain, says Russian envoy – tass.com/politics/1235743
11. The National Interest: Philip Breedlove and Michael O’Hanlon, The Black Sea: How America Can Avoid a Great-Power Conflict. America is in a period of great-power competition but it is not in a period of conflict, and the goal should be to keep things that way while competing effectively against Russian and Chinese influence.
12. Nikkei Asia (Japan): Dimitri Simes Jr., Russian military buildup in Northeast Asia rattles Japan and US. Moscow puts advanced missiles on Hokkaido doorstep amid talk of China alliance.
13. rt.com: Don’t ignore Russia! ‘Star’ of Trump impeachment hearings Fiona Hill warns Biden about repeating Obama’s mistakes – rt.com/russia/509815-fiona-hill-russia-menace-statement/
14. New York Times: Biden to Face a Confrontational Russia in a World Changed From His Time in Office. The president-elect will have to assure American national security in ways that will require pushing back on the Kremlin at times and, at others, seeking Russian cooperation.
15. Carnegie Moscow Center: Artyom Shraibman, Why Belarusians Are Turning Against Russia. Russia’s association with Lukashenko’s crackdown may persuade Belarusians that it is impossible to be a pro-Russian democrat: that one can only be one or the other. Support for authoritarianism is going out of fashion in Belarus; pro-Russianness may, too.
16. Kyiv Post: Books in Russian remain bestsellers as Ukrainian publishers struggle to survive.
17. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Bellingcat investigation links Russia’s FSB to Navalny’s alleged poisoning.
18. rt.com: A deadly cocktail: Spies, cell phone records and the poisoned Negroni behind Bellingcat’s Navalny ‘expose’ – rt.com/russia/509757-navalny-poisoning-bellingcat-expose/
19. rt.com: Kit Klarenberg, Bellingcat reacts badly to scrutiny, but possible ties to Western intelligence should be discussed when considering its work – rt.com/russia/509822-bellingcat-navalny-western-intelligence-ties/
20. Kremlin.ru: Meeting of Council for Civil Society and Human Rights. (including comments by members) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64638
