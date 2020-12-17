JRL NEWSWATCH: “Minimum 30 percent; The Russian authorities have set a coronavirus vaccination target, but will they have enough doses?” – Meduza

“Russia began a large-scale vaccination campaign on Monday, December 7. In Moscow and the Moscow region, the roll out happened … on December 5. So far, the results look modest … Sobyanin reported … 6,000 people had been immunized in the capital as of December 10, whereas the regions are, at best, reporting that they have received doses …. [A]uthorities [reportedly] are calling on the regions to vaccinate at least 30 percent of the population by the end of the first half of 2021 …. [with] 60 percent vaccination … [considered] ‘optimal.’ … [W]hether or not Russian manufacturers are up to the task of producing the millions of required doses … remains to be seen. …”