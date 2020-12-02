RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#216 :: Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#216 :: Wednesday, 2 December 2020
1. Interfax: Russia sees 25,345 new Covid-19 cases, new all-time high of 589 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ.
2. Meduza: Putin orders start of large-scale coronavirus vaccination in Russia ‘next week’
3. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021.
4. TASS: Izvestia: Pandemic makes Russians give up on cash.
5. Moscow Times: Damelya Aitkhozhina, The Dangerous Job of Protecting the Environment in Russia. Environmental rights groups in the country are facing severe harassment by the authorities.
6. Russia Matters: Russians Expect U.S.-Russian Relations to Worsen Under Biden.
7. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Gabuev, Is Putin Really Considering a Military Alliance With China? Moscow knows that the United States’ main concern is the military rapprochement of Moscow and Beijing, in particular anything resembling a military alliance. It’s likely no coincidence that Putin touched on this sore point in recent comments.
8. The National Interest: Peter Suciu, Russia: 1,300 Foreign Aircraft Conducted Spying Near Borders in 2020. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, international travel has been somewhat limited but that doesn’t mean that the skies over Europe have been clear of aircraft. According to the Russian Aerospace Force deputy commander-in-chief, some 1,300 foreign air reconnaissance aircraft were reported to have operated near Russia’s borders this year.
9. TASS: ‘Road to Hell’: Putin raises concerns over foreign meddling in Post-Soviet security bloc.
10. Moscow Times: Putin Urges Post-Soviet Allies to Support Embattled Armenian PM.
11. Paul Goble: Results of Qarabagh War More Mixed for All Sides than Many Think, Vorobyev Says.
12. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey seeks to push Russia out of South Caucasus.
13. Le Monde diplomatique: Igor Delanoe, Wannabe empires clash and cooperate. Russia and Turkey, friends or enemies? Russia and Turkey alternate between geoeconomic partnership with military-industrial cooperation, and jostling, even proxy warring, to see which has dominance from North Africa to the Caspian Sea.
14. www.dailysabah.com: Kremlin rebuffs Moldovan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria region. – dailysabah.com/world/europe/kremlin-rebuffs-moldovan-calls-for-withdrawal-of-russian-troops-from-transnistria-region
15. Atlantic Council: Anders Aslund, No IMF funding for Ukraine until Zelenskyy earns trust.
16. Ukraine Crisis Media Center (Kyiv): Cultural Appropriation is Served! TOP-8 Dishes Russia Tries to Claim.
17. rt.com: Give us a free choice! Half of Ukrainians unhappy with country’s repressive ban on Russian TV & social media, poll reveals – rt.com/russia/508358-ukrainians-unhappy-social-media-ban/
18. rt.com: Gabriel Gavin, EXCLUSIVE: Ultranationalist organizations are radicalizing Ukraine’s young people, and the Kiev government is paying them for it – rt.com/russia/508427-ultranationalist-organisations-kiev-government/
19. The Times (UK): Novichok victim Sergei Skripal still has trouble breathing
20. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, YULIA SKRIPAL GOES HIKING, CALLS RUSSIA SECRETLY – johnhelmer.net/yulia-skripal-goes-hiking-calls-russia-secretly/print/
21. The Walrus: Fred Weir, Forged in Fire. A red diaper baby in Russia witnesses the rise of Vladimir Putin.
