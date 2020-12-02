RUSSIALINK: “Russia sees 25,345 new Covid-19 cases, new all-time high of 589 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Dec 2 (Interfax) – Russia registered 25,345 new Covid-19 cases, and the all-time high of 589 deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Over the past day, 25,345 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 5,108 asymptomatic cases identified proactively (20.2%),” the headquarters said.

The daily growth in coronavirus infections has been on decline in Russia for four consecutive days; the number of new cases dropped by almost 1,000 on Wednesday, compared to 26,402 on Tuesday. Russia hit the all-time high of new cases, 27,543, on November 27.

The mortality rate has been growing day after day: 569 deaths were reported on Tuesday, and 589 on Wednesday.

The growth remains the steepest in Moscow, although the daily number of cases has also been on decline: 6,524 on Tuesday, and 5,191 on Wednesday. Over the past day, 6,575 patients recovered, and 75 died in Moscow.

By now, Russia has seen a total of 2,347,401 Covid-19 cases (+1.1%), including 41,053 deaths and 1,830,349 recoveries, among them 26,882 patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day.

The number of active coronavirus cases (all cases minus all recoveries and all deaths) currently stands at 475,999.

The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Wednesday that Russia had performed over 77.2 million coronavirus tests as of this date, including 444,000 over the past day. As many as 515,080 people remain under medical observation.ssia’s latest data indicates 41,053 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

