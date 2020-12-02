JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin orders start of large-scale coronavirus vaccination in Russia ‘next week’” – Meduza

File Photo of Blue-Gloved Hand Holding Syringe and Injecting Arm, adapted from image at nih.gov

“… Putin [reportedly] has asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to start large-scale coronavirus vaccination … next week ….’… more than two million doses have already been produced … or will be produced in the next few days …. [with vaccinations prioritizing] doctors and teacher[s].’ … The Sputnik V vaccine is … undergoing Phase III clinical trials, involving 40,000 volunteers. Russia has also registered a second coronavirus vaccine, ‘EpiVakKorona’ ….”

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]

