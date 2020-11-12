RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#201 :: Thursday, 11 November 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#201 :: Thursday, 12 November 2020
1. Intellinews: Ben Aris, What to do in the next decade? The Kremlin and the people are confused and unsure. Russia has made enormous progress under Putin, but the Levada Center has found that neither the government nor the people are sure what should come next.
2. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Moscow’s New Rules.
3. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, America no longer ‘a neighbor to every country on Earth’ — surprise Armenia/Azerbaijan peace deal evidence of changing world order – rt.com/russia/506408-karabakh-change-world-order/
4. Council on Foreign Relations: Biden and the World: Global Perspectives on the U.S. Presidential Election. (excerpt re Russia with Fyodor Lukyanov)
5. AFP: Russians Sickened by Virus Surge Feel Lucky To Be in Well-Off Moscow.
6. TASS: At least 1.5mln Russians to be vaccinated with Sputnik V until year end – developer.
7. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Is a change in the power balance between executive and legislature presently underway in Russia? – gilbertdoctorow.com/2020/11/11/is-a-change-in-the-power-balance-between-executive-and-legislature-presently-underway-in-russia/
8. Medium.com: Sarah Lindemann-Komarova, Advice to Biden, Don’t Do Stupid Things … Navalny.
9. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, REPORT: Towards a Political Biography of Vladimir Putin: From Commissar to Accidental Revolutionary From Above, 1975-2003. (excerpt)
10. TASS: Putin decrees to send 1,960 peacekeepers to Karabakh, rotate personnel every six months.
11. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhaderakumar, Putin creates conditions for ending bloodshed in Caucasus – indianpunchline.com/putin-creates-conditions-for-ending-bloodshed-in-caucasus/
12. Eurasianet: Joshua Kucera, In Karabakh deal, as many questions as answers. The deal left unmentioned critical issues like the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh and Turkey’s role in implementing the ceasefire.
13. Financial Times: Caucasus ceasefire cements Turkey as a power in Russia’s backyard. Azerbaijan-Armenia truce underlines new regional balance between Moscow and Ankara.
14. The Unz Report: The Saker, Understanding the Outcome of the War for Nagorno-Karabakh – unz.com/tsaker/understanding-the-outcome-of-the-war-for-nagorno-karabakh/
15. Valdai Discussio Club: Feng Shaolei, A New Round of Global Competition Proves Necessity of Russia’s “Pivot” to the East.
16. TASS: Kommersant: Moscow giving Trump opportunity to beat Biden in extending New START.
17. TASS: Izvestia: US policy towards Nord Stream 2 unlikely to change after elections.
18. Moscow Times: Vladimir Frolov, No Longer ‘Ours’: With a Biden White House, the Kremlin Is Facing a Tough New Reality. The problem for Moscow is not so much the deterioration of relations under Biden: it is the readiness of the new administration to minimize these relations.
19. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Joe Biden vs. Henry Kissinger – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/joe-biden-vs-henry-kissinger/
20. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Ukraine’s Power Play on Minsk. Within days of the U.S. presidential election being called for Joe Biden, Ukraine’s armed forces resumed combat operations in over a dozen hot zones across the breakaway region of eastern Donbass.
21. Consortium News: Joe Luria, ELECTION 2020: Payback For Russiagate. After trying to undermine Donald Trump with Russiagate, Democrats are now facing a reprisal from Republicans trying to undermine Joe Biden’s election – consortiumnews.com/2020/11/12/election-2020-payback-for-russiagate/
