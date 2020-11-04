RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#196 :: Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#196 :: Wednesday, 4 November 2020
1. TASS: Russia doesn’t seek to please others, aims to consolidate itself, Putin says.
2. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, Does Moscow want a Biden or Trump victory? For Russia, it really makes no difference who wins the US election. Here’s why – rt.com/russia/505369-moscow-biden-trump-difference/
3. Valdai Club to Discuss the US Election Results November 5 online – valdaiclub.com/events/announcements/valdai-club-to-discuss-the-us-election-results/
4. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, THE ALMOST PEACE PRESIDENT – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/11/03/the-almost-peace-president/
5. Moscow Times: ‘More Divided Than Ever’: Russia Reacts to U.S. Election.
6. RFE/RL: Russian TV Backed Trump In 2016. In 2020, It’s Zeroing In On Tensions In A Tight Race.
7. Moscow Times: Michele Berdy, What the Pundits Say: Following the U.S. Elections in Russian Media. Coverage is a strange mix of hard facts, informed commentary and biased reporting.
8. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, Focusing on the Bigger Picture – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/focusing-on-the-bigger-picture/
9. The National Interest: Daniel R. DePetris, Relationship Maintenance With Russia Should Be the Next President’s Priority. If the next U.S. president doesn’t change Washington’s overall approach to Moscow and adopt a policy more realistic in its objectives, then the relationship between the countries will further deteriorate.
10. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Why Joe Biden Gets it Wrong on Foreign Policy. If nothing else, Biden’s recent foreign policy statements are par for the course of his four-decade-long political career-one that has long been characterized by intermittent attempts to seize short-term political advantages by rewriting his own policy history. (excerpt)
12. The World: What Russian college students learn about US elections, history and race relations. A political science professor in St. Petersburg, Russia, tells The World what his students are discussing in class this week. (Ivan Kurilla)
13. Meduza: Powerful, but not omnipotent. Special correspondent Andrey Pertsev answers all of your questions about Russia’s Presidential Executive Office.
14. Russia Beyond: How Russia became the world’s LEADING wheat exporter – rbth.com/business/332948-russia-leading-wheat-exporter
15. rt.com: Would life be better if Gorbachev’s Perestroika reform never happened? Almost half of today’s Russians say yes, reveals new poll – rt.com/russia/505396-better-life-perestroika-poll/
16. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Shall we drink? Vodka, rational utility maximisers and the 1990s Russian mortality crisis – postsocialism.org/2020/11/03/shall-we-drink-vodka-rational-utility-maximisers-and-the-1990s-russian-mortality-crisis/
17. Meduza: Russians’ fateful introduction to private property – novayagazeta.ru/articles/2020/10/30/87743-vse-svobodny
18. Dances With Bears: Alexei Appilogov, RUSSIA CAN, THE UNITED STATES CAN’T CUT THE ICE. A unique icebreaker will create a new geopolitical reality for Russia – johnhelmer.net/russia-can-the-united-states-cant-cut-the-ice/print/
19. The Unz Review: Pepe Escobar, The Russia-China Vote – unz.com/pescobar/the-russia-china-vote/
20. Valdai Discussion Club: Paul Saunders, US-China Competition Won’t Produce a New Bipolar World – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/us-china-competition-won-t-produce-a-new-bipolar/
21. Meduza: Russian neo-isolationism to liberate the world. (Sergey Karaganov)
22. Russia in Global Affairs: Konstantin Khudoley, RUSSIA AND THE WEST: A SECOND COLD OR THE FIRST COOL WAR? – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/russia-west-first-cool-war/
23. Carnegie Moscow Center: Paul Stronski, What Will the Next U.S. Administration Mean for the Caucasus and Central Asia?
24. Institut Montaigne (France): Shaky Bridges Between Russia, Turkey and the EU. Three questions to Andrey Kortunov.
25. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Fighting targets Nagorno-Karabakh leadership.
26. AFP: Wary Armenians and Azerbaijanis Watch War From Moscow.
27. Reuters: Russia says it will consider Iranian proposal to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
28. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Iran has a plan for Nagorno-Karabakh.
29. Intellinews: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shelling of civilians could amount to war crimes says UN human rights chief. Human rights groups have documented attacks on civilians, including with the use of cluster bombs, by both sides resulting in a substantial death toll.
30. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Ukraine faces a constitutional crisis over the sacking of Constitutional Court judges bill. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has submitted a bill to sack all 15 judges on the Constitutional Court, something he has no power to do.
31. The National Interest: Nicolai Petrov, This Is How Ukraine Will Destroy the Rule of Law While Claiming to Defend it . Once the entire legal system is harnessed to the support of “reform,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, or one of his successors, will be able to more easily suppress political opposition and irksome media criticism.
32. New York Times: A New Front Opens in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Borscht. “A lot of things were taken away from Ukraine, but they will not take our borscht,” said a chef who is leading a drive to recognize the soup as a Ukrainian cultural heritage.
33. TASS: Kommersant: Moldova might shift West.
34. The Duran: What awaits Moldova if the opposition wins – opinions from Europe and Russia suddenly converge. – theduran.com/what-awaits-moldova-if-the-opposition-wins-opinions-from-europe-and-russia-suddenly-converge/
35. The Greyzone: Gareth Porter, How DHS and FBI officials spun a dubious Russian election threat days before voting. – thegrayzone.com/2020/11/02/how-panicked-dhs-and-fbi-officials-spun-a-dubious-russian-election-threat-days-before-voting/
36. rt.com: Russian PR executive outed as ‘source’ of ‘Russiagate’ Steele Dossier claims it was made up by British spy’s employee – rt.com/russia/505341-steele-dossier-trump-madeup/
37. Meduza: Raw intelligence. Meduza spoke to all the likely sources behind the ‘Steele dossier.’ The report that forever transformed Donald Trump into a ‘Russian agent’ looks less and less convincing.
