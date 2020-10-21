RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#190 :: Wednesday, 21 October 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#190 :: Wednesday, 21 October 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: Second wave of dreaded coronavirus pandemic is greatest fear of Russians, according to study of mass media & social networks – rt.com/russia/504025-coronavirus-biggest-fear-russians/
2. TASS: Russia does not plan to introduce another COVID-19 lockdown, Kremlin says.
3. RFE/RL: ‘Crisis Of Trust’: Russia’s Pandemic Fatigue Combines With Wariness Of Expert Advice.
4. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Stanovaya, A Farewell to Trump? Russia’s Elite Braces for U.S. Elections. Trump’s election made Russia a hostage of the battle raging in U.S. domestic politics. This time around, Biden’s victory wouldn’t be the worst thing for Russia.
5. The National Interest: George Beeve, Russia Is Hedging Its Arms Control Bets on Next U.S. Administration. What will that mean for New START?
6. TASS: Kommersant: Russia makes surprise offer on New START.
7. rt.com: What’s ‘verifiable’? Extension of US-Russia nuclear New START treaty hinges on word – rt.com/news/504068-new-start-extension-verifiable/
8. Spiked: Mary Dejevsky, The Russia delusion. Cold War-style paranoia continues to grip the UK’s political and media class – spiked-online.com/2020/10/16/the-russia-delusion/
9. rt.com: Russian Cabinet strikes down proposed law to ban transgender people from amending sex assigned at birth on official documents – rt.com/russia/504037-russia-rejects-amendments-law-transgender/
10. Russia Beyond: The cause of the ecological disaster in Kamchatka – rbth.com/lifestyle/332883-cause-ecological-disaster-kamchatka
11. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Broadens Sanctions to Thwart Completion of Russian Gas Pipeline. New measures target companies that would provide services or funding for vessels working on Nord Stream 2.
12. TASS: Izvestia: Azerbaijan, Armenia continue hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh despite claiming they are ready for talks.
13. Eurasianet: Joseph Kucera, Azerbaijan continues advance deeper into Armenian-held territory. Even while negotiations are continuing, it is clear that developments on the battlefield are driving events far more strongly than anything agreed over the negotiation table.
14. South Front: ARMENIAN FORCES USE THEIR LAST CHANCE TO TURN TIDE OF WAR WITH AZERBAIJAN – southfront.org/armenian-forces-last-chance/
15. AFP: Kyrgyzstan Sets New Polls as New PM Reassures Russia.
16. rt.com: Autumn of discontent? Moldova is next US target for ‘color revolution’, Russia’s chief spy warns ahead of presidential election – rt.com/russia/504107-moscow-warns-color-revolution-moldova/
17. CNSNews.com: Turkey’s Erdogan Offers to Arm Ukraine and Back its NATO Aspirations.
18. The National Interest: Sumantra Maitra, A Realpolitik Appraisal of Russia’s Motivations and Goals in Ukraine. What explains Russian conduct in its former sphere of influence?
19. Atlantic Council: Battle for borshch: Ukraine lays claim to soup dish amid identity war with Russia.
20. Foreign Affairs: Anna Arutunyan, Call Putin’s Bluff on Election Interference. The United States Should Take Russia Up on Its Offer to Sign a Pledge.
21. In Moscow’s Shadows: Mark Galeotti, Adventures in Hackery continued: the latest GRU indictment.
22. thesaker.is: USA SITREP: FBI indicted Russian trombone player as a “GRU hacker” (excerpt) – thesaker.is/usa-sitrep-fbi-indited-russian-trombone-player-as-a-gru-hacker/
23. Interfax: Peskov denies that Russia could have shipped defective ventilators to U.S.
24. strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, Russophrenia – or How a Collapsing Country Runs the World – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/10/20/russophrenia-or-how-a-collapsing-country-runs-the-world/
25. CNBC.com: Why Russia – and Putin – might be worried about a Biden presidency.
26. Consortium News: Patrick Lawrence, The Damage Russiagate Has Done. Authoritarian liberals have unleashed a censorious syndrome peculiar to our national character, dating to 17th century Quaker hangings in Boston – consortiumnews.com/2020/10/19/patrick-lawrence-the-damage-russiagate-has-done/
You must log in to post a comment.