RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#184 :: Tuesday, 13 October 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#184 :: Tuesday, 13 October 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. The National Interest: Bill Bradley, The Man Who Knew Russia: A Tribute to Stephen F. Cohen. As we disregarded Russian fears and ignored the chance for a true partnership, Steve worried about the resumption of hostile relations between our two countries and possibly a new Cold War.
2. Facebook: Fred Weir, Stephen Cohen.
3. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, PRESS COMMENTS ON RUSSIA AND NAGORNO-KARABAKH
4. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, WORKING PAPER: Towards a Political Biography of Vladimir Putin: From Commissar to Opportunistic Revolutionary From Above, Part One, 1975-1999. (Excerpt)
5. TASS: COVID-19 situation in Russia is rather alarming, says Health Ministry’s expert.
6. rt.com: Let’s work together: Moscow offers to team up with West to fight Covid-19, despite constant attacks on Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine – rt.com/russia/503348-moscow-offers-team-west-covid19/ – rt.com/news/503158-western-nations-possess-novichok-russia/
7. TASS: RBC: Experts compare COVID-19 anxiety in Russia to its neighbors.
8. New York Times: Judith Twigg, With His Own Vaccine, Putin Jumps Ahead of Trump. As America retreats from world affairs, Russia is promising other nations help on the pandemic.
9. TASS: No point in mothballing economy right now – chief sanitary physician.
10. rt.com: Ex-Russian Finance Minister Kudrin reveals Putin gave him bodyguards after intelligence agencies discovered assassination plot.
11. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Oil and gas to stay relevant for at least 30 years, Russian energy chief says.
12. rt.com: ‘Western brand’: more than 20 nations possess over 140 ‘Novichok’-type substances, Russian Foreign Ministry says.
13. TASS: Izvestia: Legitimacy of EU decision to sanction Russia over Navalny case doubtful.
14. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTRY ORDERED THE SWEDISH DEFENCE LABORATORY TO FIND NOVICHOK IN NAVALNY’S BLOOD, OR ELSE. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/the-german-defence-ministry-ordered-the-swedish-defence-laboratory-to-find-novichok-in-navalnys-blood-or-else/print/
15. AP: Reported death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes about 600.
16. rt.com: ‘Russia came to save Armenia’: Azeri President Aliyev tells Yerevan it should thank Putin for ‘once again’ coming to its rescue.
17. Russian International Affairs Council: Basel Haj Jasem, Hidden Traces in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Сonflict.
18. Jacobin: Bryan Gigantino, The Fighting Between Armenia and Azerbaijan Has Halted – But a Deep-Rooted Conflict Remains.
19. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moscow manages to avoid a ‘color revolution’ in Kyrgyzstan.
20. rt.com: Michael Marder, Unrest & turbulence in parts of former Soviet Union mean its collapse has NOT been accomplished – rt.com/op-ed/503278-turbulence-former-soviet-union/
21. The Unz Review: The Saker, Can and Should Russia Stop the War in the Caucasus? – unz.com/tsaker/can-and-should-russia-stop-the-war-in-the-caucasus/
22. Counterpunch: Michael Klare, The Nuclearization of American Diplomacy – counterpunch.org/2020/10/12/the-nuclearization-of-american-diplomacy/
23. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Foundations for China’s and Russia’s mutual trust. Moscow’s formalization of ties with Beijing, far from being a recent ‘pivot from Europe,’ has been developing for years.
24. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia and China cementing an enduring alliance. The previous ‘model alliance’ between Moscow and Beijing has evolved into real military defense collaboration.
25. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Lukashenko promises to share power as protests continue.
26. The Times (UK): Knives come out in the battle of borscht.
27. rt.com: ‘Not clinging to power’: Ukrainian leader Zelensky says he’ll walk away from presidency if he fails to stop war in Donbass.
28. Atlantic Council: Taras Kuzio, Russo-Ukrainian War: Time for Zelenskyy to turn from populism to pragmatism.
29. Paul Goble: Russia Remains a Country Desperately Centered on America, Shevtsova Says.
30. Modern Diplomacy: Dennis Varonin, No “Mixed Messages”, Russia Really Doesn’t Have a Preference Come November.
You must log in to post a comment.