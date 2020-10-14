JRL NEWSWATCH: “Reported death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes about 600” – AP

“The reported death toll in clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over … Nagorno-Karabakh has reached about 600 … [F]ighting continues despite a cease-fire …. More than two weeks of deadly clashes marked the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh … in Azerbaijan but … under control of ethnic Armenian[s] … backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. … Russia and the [EU] have urged both sides to observe the cease-fire.”