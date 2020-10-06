RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#180 :: Tuesday, 6 October 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

1. TASS: Putin: Average life expectancy in Russia increases by over 4.5 years during past decade.

2. TASS: Social commitments should be priority of budget for 2021-2023, says President Putin.

3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with State Duma party faction leaders – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64164

4. TASS: Putin: Russia’s new sports development strategy must envisage force majeure circumstances – tass.com/sport/1209085

5. Interfax: Putin’s entourage inoculated against coronavirus.

6. TASS: Moscow coronavirus situation gets tougher with every passing day, mayor says.

7. TASS: Most Russians oppose new potential COVID-19 lockdown, pollster says.

8. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, BOOK REVIEW. THREE CONVERSATIONS – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/10/05/three-conversations/

9. rt.com: Second Covid-19 wave will accelerate Russia’s GDP decline, but economy will do better than European peers – Kudrin – rt.com/business/502609-russia-gdp-decline-kudrin/

10. Moscow Times: Russia’s Business Regulations Are Worse Than The Pandemic, Say European Investors. Businesses cite a cocktail of the coronavirus, sanctions, ruble volatility and a worsening bureaucratic environment as major obstacles.

11. TASS: Kommersant: European business still interested in Russia.

12. Reaction: Kamchatka – a new ecological crisis could turn the tide in Russia’s environment debate.

13. TASS: Izvestia: Last New START talks held before US presidential race.

14. Wall Street Journal: U.S., Russia Move Toward Outline of Nuclear Deal, Administration Says. Trump administration official’s comments suggest the two sides might be able to come to terms on broad principles.

15. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitry Trenin, Stability Amid Strategic Deregulation: Managing the End of Nuclear Arms Control.

16. Boston Globe: Stephen Kinzer, Three decades later, Europe still awaits the unity heralded by German reunification. A reminder to keep your expectations realistic – and never trust a pinky promise.

17. Moscow Times: Marianna Belenkaya, 5 Years On, Russia’s Syria Intervention Poses More Questions Than Answers.

18. AFP: Kyrgyzstan Cancels Election Result After Night of Chaos.

19. Intellinews: Attempted coup seen as under way in Kyrgyzstan. Security forces violently dispersed crowds who protested in central Bishkek prior to the later events in which government and security buildings were taken over.

20. Intellinews: Armenia, Azerbaijan trade accusations of shelling of civilians on ninth day of conflict.

21. Eurasianet: Joseph Kucera, In diplomatic vacuum, Armenian and Azerbaijani positions harden. Azerbaijan has demanded a full withdrawal of Armenian forces, and Armenia is hinting it might formally recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent country.

22. Asia Times: Omer Taspinar, Turkey-Russia role in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict. Of all the territorial disputes of the post-Soviet space, this one is the most dangerous

23. Meduza: The shelling of Stepanakert. Deadly fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues in Nagorno-Karabakh. (Photos)

24. Wall Street Journal: Walter Russell Mead, Can Anyone Stop the Caucasus Clash? Turkey bets that the West and Russia will sit idle as Nagorno-Karabakh burns.

25. Novaya Gazeta: Russian military expert dissects Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict in Karabakh. (Pavel Felgengauer)

26. TASS: OPCW experts confirm toxic substances in Navalny’s blood.

27. rt.com: After request from Kremlin, OPCW agrees ‘team of experts’ to determine facts around Alexey Navalny’s alleged ‘Novichok’ poisoning.

28. Awful Avalanche: Navalny Goes Va Banque – Part II.

29. Washington Post editorial: We’re better protected against foreign interference this election. But what about perception hacking?

30. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “We’re better protected against foreign interference this election. But what about perception hacking?”

31. rt.com: Caitlin Johnstone: WaPo publishes paranoid screed cautioning readers not to let Russia make them paranoid.

32. Daily Beast: Oldest Living CIA Agent Says Russia Probably Targeted Trump Decades Ago. Peter Sichel was one of the CIA’s first agents at the beginning of the Cold War. Studying new intel, he sees Russia’s trademark handiwork throughout Trumpworld.

3. Consortium News: Ray McGovern, Comey’s Amnesia Makes Senate Session an Unforgettable Hop, Skip & Jump to Fraud. If Trump loses in November the National Security State will get away with unconscionable misbehavior in the monitoring of campaign aide Carter Page. And if he wins…

34. TASS: Communism’s Seedlings. Why a communist had to throw himself under a tractor.

35. New York Times: Victor Sebestyen, Did the U.S. Try to Assassinate Lenin in 1918? {re THE LENIN PLOT The Unknown Story of America’s War Against Russia By Barnes Carr)

36. Russia Beyond: 10 main Russian poets you need to know.

