RUSSIALINK: “Putin’s entourage inoculated against coronavirus” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Oct 6 (Interfax) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that many of his relatives and friends have been injected with a Russian coronavirus vaccine.

“In my entourage, very many people close to me, and close relatives, we had them vaccinated. All staff who work around me. We are talking about tens of people,” Putin said at a meeting with Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform – For Life on Tuesday.

Seven or eight of them experienced a minor rise in body temperature after the vaccination, Putin said.

Citizens are being explained about a possible temperature increase after vaccination, he said.

“Here in Russia we discuss this topic constantly. People are aware of a possible temperature increase, a kind of muscle pain. In a certain vaccination that is natural. For certain vaccine types, that does not happen,” Putin said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...