RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#175 :: Sunday, 27 September 2020

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#175 :: Sunday, 27 September 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#175 :: Sunday, 25 September 2020
1. Youtube: Explosive leaked phone call exposes Putin’s hand in poisonings, chemical attacks, Taliban bounties.
2. The National Interest: George Beebee, The Stubborn Persistence of the Russia Bogeyman. Mueller’s bottom line that investigators “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” was widely accepted. Or was it?
3. Wall Street Journal: Holman Jenkins, Fake and Real Russia News. A CBS reporter breaks ranks to report real news about the Steele dossier’s main source.
4. Newsweek: ‘Trump Was Right’ About FBI Scramble to Assemble Russia Evidence After 2016 Win, Texts Claim.
5. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “Steele Dossier sub-source was subject of FBI counterintelligence probe” [posting thehill.com/homenews/senate/518138-steele-dossier-sub-source-was-subject-of-fbi-counterintelligence-probe]
6. Paul Goble: Russian Fertility Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since 2008
7. rt.com: Russia has no xenophobia problem, Kremlin says, as poll shows 73% of Russians want restrictions on labor migrants – rt.com/russia/501718-russia-xenophobia-restrictions-poll/
8. TASS: Russia’s outlook scenarios for 2021-2023 suggest no second wave of coronavirus.
9. rt.com: Fears of new lockdown after Moscow mayor asks over-65s to stay home as Covid-19 cases surge, says situation is ‘serious’ – rt.com/russia/501652-fears-new-lockdown-moscow/
10. Meduza: ‘Nobody wants to kill business’. Moscow is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases, but there’s no lockdown in sight.
11. TASS: RBC: Virologists assess risk of second COVID-19 wave in Russia .
12. TASS: Russia can be proud of its healthcare system , says WHO envoy.
13. CNBC.com: Supermodel Natalia Vodianova says her native Russia feels safer during the pandemic than other parts of Europe
14. Bloomberg: Russia’s Economic Recovery at Risk as Kremlin Pares Stimulus
15. Intellinews: Kudrin calls for restarting privatisation programme as tax reforms gather pace. Former finance minister and now head of the Audit Chamber, Kudrin has called on the government to hold off on tax hikes and restart the privatisation programme instead.
16. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 24 SEPTEMBER 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/09/24/russian-federation-sitrep-24-september-2020/
17. Forbes.com: Paul Gregory, Navalny Poisoning Just A Bump In The Road For Nord Stream 2
18. TASS: Russia should prevent development of US-China conflict – Gorbachev.
19. Reuters: Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan threaten South Caucasus stability
20. Kremlin.ru: Statement by President of Russia Vladimir Putin on a comprehensive program of measures for restoring the Russia – US cooperation in the filed of international information security – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64086
21. Twitter: Dmitri Trenin, Re “Digital reset”
22. rt.com: Putin offers US exchange of ‘guarantees’ that both countries won’t meddle in each other’s elections or wider domestic affairs.
23. Foreign Policy: U.S. Allies Worry Trump Administration Might Let Key Nuclear Treaty With Russia Die. Internal documents acknowledge concern among allies about the expiration of the Obama-era New START accord, but U.S. negotiators are still playing hardball.
24. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Permafrost descends on US-Russia ties. Trump is under heavy pressure to take a punitive stance on Moscow’s alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
25. TASS: Izvestia: Lukashenko’s inauguration may re-ignite fierce demonstrations.
26. Oilprice.com: Belarus Crisis Highlights Europe’s Energy Problem
27. Moscow Times: Gorbachev Backs Belarus Opposition Protesters
28. Kirk Bennett: BELARUS: NOW IT GETS DICEY
29. AP: ‘You are good people:’ Navalny thanks Russian pilots, medics.
30. Intellinews: “Putin’s chef” follows through on threat to bankrupt Navalny, bailiffs seize his apartment
31. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Update on Navalny & Nord Stream 2 – unz.com/akarlin/navalny-update/
32. TASS: Zelensky states ceasefire in Donbass holds 62 days.
33. Russia Beyond: 10 BEST fictional books on Russian history – rbth.com/history/332762-10-best-fictional-books-russian-history
34. rt.com: Hunter Biden’s conflict of interest silenced by ‘fake mainstream media’, but Trump’s own people are in on cover-up – rt.com/op-ed/501622-hunter-biden-trump-media/
35. The American Conservative: Mark Episkopos, Meet The Russian Oligarch Who Helped Drive Russiagate. Elites charge Trump with being under the sway of those in Moscow, but they’re guilty of the exact same thing. (Mikhail Khodorkovsky)
