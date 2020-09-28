JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Nobody wants to kill business’; Moscow is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases, but there’s no lockdown in sight” – Meduza

“Moscow is experiencing a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases[,] [a]s of Friday, September 25, …record[ing] 1,560 new cases in the last day – 510 more than the day before … nearly twice as many as last week. … the highest daily increase … since June 12. … Also on September 25, Russia recorded more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases [nationwide] …. [F]ederal public health watchdog[] Rospotrebnadzor, stated … ‘there’s no second wave …’ since the ‘epidemic is developing as a continuation of the first wave.’ … Moscow authorities have started to roll out additional hospital beds. … The possibility of closing restaurants and cafes isn’t under discussion, two sources close to the mayor’s office [said], noting … ‘nobody wants to kill business.’ …”