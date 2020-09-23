RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#173 :: Wednesday, 23 September 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#173 :: Wednesday, 23 September 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. New York Times editorial: Vladimir Putin Thinks He Can Get Away With Anything. Why has the poisoning of Alexei Navalny been met with Western silence?
2. Intellinews: Putin calls for more and closer international co-operation at the United Nations General Assembly. Russian President Vladimir Putin replayed his theme of closer international co-operation under the auspices of the UN that he has used before.
3. Kremlin.ru: 75th session of the UN General Assembly – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64074
4. The National Interest: Nikolas Gvosdev, Vladimir Putin’s UN Speech: Will Russia Head A New Nonaligned Movement? Putin has made an implicit proposal-to the Europeans and to the major powers of the global South-to avoid becoming involved in any emerging U.S.-China cold war.
5. TASS: Putin says Russia must remain a strong presidential republic.
6. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Russian Federation senators – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64076
7. Meduza: ‘It’s always a surprise’ . Putin may finally be preparing to make presidential appointments to the Russian Senate.
8. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, The voice of the regions – noyardstick.com/?p=772#more-772
9. Moscow Times: Aeroflot’s Domestic Passengers Back to Pre-Coronavirus Levels
10. Russia Beyond: What Russians have ever meant to do with Lenin’s mausoleum – rbth.com/lifestyle/332748-mausoleum-reuse-lenin-body
11. Washington Post: U.S. scrambles to do nuclear deal with Russia before election, issuing ultimatum
12. Intellinews: Navalny discharged from hospital
13. rt.com: Russian opposition figure Navalny discharged from Berlin hospital, doctors believe ‘full recovery’ from alleged poisoning possible – rt.com/russia/501448-navalny-discharged-berlin-hospital/
14. TASS: Navalny can come back to Russia at any time, Kremlin says.
15. Deutsche Welle: Navalny aide warns against broad sanctions on Russia over poisoning. Sweeping Western sanctions against Russia would be playing into the Kremlin’s hand, a top aide to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has told DW.
16. The Hague Times: Christelle Néant, The case of Navalny’s “poisoning” with Novichok turns into an absurd farce.
17. Intellinews: Lukashenko inaugurates himself in secret. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko invited 700 officials to a secret inauguration. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya denied there had been an inauguration: “I didn’t go anywhere today,” she said.
18. Russia Today: Jonny Tickle, Belarus’ Lukashenko secretly inaugurated for sixth term as disputed election result remains unrecognized by most Western states – rt.com/russia/501474-belarus-lukashenko-secretly-inaugurated/
19. TASS: Izvestia: Lukashenko drops multi-vector foreign policy in favor of Russia.
20. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Belarus Sitrep 8: End of Multivector FP.
20. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Belarus Sitrep 8: End of Multivector FP – unz.com/akarlin/belarus-sitrep-8/
21. Moon of Alabama: A Ukrainian/CIA Plot To Incite Belarus Against Russia Unraveled – The NYT Story Thereof Is Hiding The Failure – moonofalabama.org/2020/09/a-ukrainiancia-plot-to-incite-belarus-against-russia-unraveled-the-nyt-now-hides-the-failure.html
22. Moscow Times: Brun Macaes, A Political Union Between Russia and Belarus Is Creeping Closer. Lukashenko is more dependent on Putin than ever before and Russia needs Belarus to make it a player in European security.
23. CNN: Trump’s ex-Russia adviser Fiona Hill: US increasingly seen as ‘object of pity’
24. Politico: CIA clamps down on flow of Russia intelligence to White House. Critics of the shift in approach say it seems designed to appease the president.
25. New York Times: The Russian Trolls Have a Simpler Job Today. Quote Trump.. As part of their attempt to interfere with the 2020 election, Russians are grabbing screenshots of President Trump’s tweets, or quoting his own misleading statements, analysts and officials say.
26. Meduza: Now even ‘Russia Today’ is joking about Trump’s looming re-election defeat.
27. The Daily Beast: Russian State Media Posts Deepfake Showing Trump as Putin’s Stooge. The president’s real face says his real words in the disturbing deepfake, but casts him as a special guest anchor on the state-controlled RT network.
28. rt.com: Pentagon says STILL no evidence for NYT’s ‘Russian bounties’ story as US envoy hails Moscow’s support for Afghan peace talks – rt.com/news/501440-russian-bounties-afghan-diplomacy/
29. Facebook: Jonathan Sanders, Stephen Cohen.
30. Washington Post: Stephen F. Cohen, historian of Soviet Union whose revisionist views influenced Gorbachev, dies at 81.
You must log in to post a comment.