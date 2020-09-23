JRL NEWSWATCH: “Lukashenko inaugurates himself in secret” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

Alyaksandr Lukeshenko file photo, adapted from image at usembassy.gov

“Fearing mass protests, Belarus’ self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko held an inauguration for himself in secret to complete the legal process of winning the disputed August 9 presidential election. … [T]he entire perimeter surrounding the presidential palace … was closed to traffic. Some companies told their employees not to come in, as … Map of Belarus and Environs, adapted from images at cia.govroads were closed. Police trucks and army vehicles … surrounded the venue …. The ceremony was not announced in advance and … was not covered by state television. …”

Click here for: “Lukashenko inaugurates himself in secret” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris


[Lukashenko image is file photo from another occasion]

