RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#166 :: Friday, 11 September 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#166 :: Friday, 11 September 2020

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. Medium.com: Sarah Lindemann-Komarova, Election 2020: Novosibirsk, the key to the future of Russia?

[Text with photos https://medium.com/@ECHOSiberia/election-2020-novosibirsk-the-key-to-the-future-of-russia-15c0bde00c47]

2. Moscow Times: Russia’s Regional Elections, Explained.

3. Meduza: Russia’s 2020 elections hotspots . A semblance of real political competition makes the upcoming vote worth following in several regions.

https://meduza.io/en/feature/2020/09/11/russia-s-2020-elections-hotspots

4. Bloomberg: Putin Faces Test of Voters With Poisoned Critic in Hospital.

[Text with charts https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-11/putin-faces-test-of-russian-voters-with-critic-lying-in-hospital?sref=3HD2Fyvy]

5. Paul Goble: Russians Identifying with Non-Systemic Parties Seek Regime Change Rather than Any Specific Program, Belanovsky and Nikolskaya Say.

7. Riddle: Sergey Belanovsky and Anastasia Nikolskaya, The ideology of political opposition in Russia.

– ridl.io/en/the-ideology-of-political-opposition-in-russia/

8. Moscow Times: Nearly Half of Russians to ‘Never’ Vaccinate Against Coronavirus – Poll.

9. AP: Russian schools open with classroom, cafeteria precautions.

10. Meduza: Russian officials want to fingerprint foreigners and allow them to make changes ‘on the go’ to their purpose of entry.

11. BMB Russia: Macro. (Re economy)

12. www.rt.com: Investors continue to put money in Russian sovereign bonds despite threat of sanctions.

13. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 10 SEPTEMBER 2020.

14. Russia Matters: Li-Chen Sim, Russia’s Impact on US National Interests: Ensuring Energy Security. (excerpt)

15. Russia in Global Affairs: GEOPOLITICS ON THE MOVE || PODCAST SERIES, THE SINO-AMERICAN RIVALRY. (With Ivan Safranchuk, Vassily Kashin, Fyodor Lukyanov, and Sean Guillory)

16. AP: Belarusian leader set to visit Russia as protests continue.

17. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Lukashenko vows to keep grip on power as West looks helplessly on.

18. https://theduran.com: Is Belarus crisis over?

19. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Russian paper says Belarus’ president lost touch with reality.

20. New York Times editorial: Support the Brave Protesters of Belarus. America and Europe must make clear that they stand behind the Belarusian people’s demand for fair elections.

21. The Economist editorial: A desperate despot’s dodgy deal. Will Putin save Lukashenko? In exchange for Russian support, an autocrat prepares to sell out his country.

22. Politico: SŁAWOMIR DĘBSKI, JAMES SHERR and JAKUB JANDA, Take It From Eastern Europe: Now Is Not the Time to Go Soft on Russia. Vladimir Putin continues to undermine liberal democracy in Europe and beyond. America should not turn its back on that threat.

23. www.rt.com: ‘Not even a crisis, an abyss’: Since the 2014 ‘Euromaidan’ & subsequent war, Ukraine’s birthrate has plummeted by around 40%.

24. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moscow nudges China, India towards reconciliation

25. RFE/RL: Russian Interior Ministry Wants To Question Navalny In Germany.

26. www.rt.com: As West threatens sanctions, Kremlin says outsiders shouldn’t dictate to Russia how to investigate situation with Navalny.

27. TASS: Navalny case could be staged by those who benefit from it – Russia’s UN envoy.

28. https://fort-russ.com: Navalny Poisoning – Recording of a Conversation in а GRU Office.

29. www.stalkerzone.org: MERKEL SAVES NORD STREAM 2 WITH A CUNNING TRICK.

30. TASS: Russia ready for honest dialogue with US on election interference – top diplomat.

31. Russia in Global Affairs: Yevgeny Primakov, A WORLD WITHOUT SUPERPOWERS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...