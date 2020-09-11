JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s 2020 elections hotspots; A semblance of real political competition makes the upcoming vote worth following in several regions” – Meduza

“… [On Sunday,] residents of 18 regions … elect governors, another 11 regions … vote for local parliamentary deputies, and 22 regional capitals … hold city council elections. In several regions … results may not be in favor of … [ruling powers] in spite of … three-day voting rules, which can create increased opportunities for manipulating … election results. … Irkutsk Region: The FSB Communist vs. the Kremlin’s outsider … Arkhangelsk Region: The legacy of Shiyes and a failed unification … Novosibirsk Region: Team Navalny fights for power in the regional capital … Komi Republic: … Communists prevail over United Russia … In … Shuya (… in the Ivanovo Region) three systemic opposition parties – the KPRF, the LDPR, and A Just Russia – have managed to agree on nominating a single candidate for 9 of the 11 single-mandate constituencies …. [F]ar-eastern Magadan Region[:] … gave … Putin the lowest ratings [last year] …. Yaroslavl Region[:] former regional governor Anatoly Lisitsyn, from A Just Russia, is running … for the State Duma …. Republic of Tatarstan[:] … Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation … FBK[] released an investigation uncovering millions of dollars in luxury real estate belonging to [regional president Rustam] Minnikhanov’s family members. … [F]inally: The Kremlin is testing its new parties at the regional level … “