JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian schools open with classroom, cafeteria precautions” – AP

Children, Adoptions, Orphans, Coronavirus, Education, JRL NewsBlog
Covid-19 Coronavirus file photo, adapted from image at cdc.gov

“Russian children have returned to schools …. [T]eachers underwent mandatory virus tests …. Temperature checks are conducted each morning … [S]chool schedules were amended to reduce the number … attending at the same time. Authorities also limited … school cafeterias and recreation areas …. Masks in schools are not mandatory for all of Russia’s 85 regions ….”

If a child tests positive for Covid, each of their classmates must quarantine for two weeks.

Parents can opt for online learning as an alternative.

Click here for: “Russian schools open with classroom, cafeteria precautions” – AP

