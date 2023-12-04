Russia in Review, Nov. 21-Dec. 1, 2023

Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins has staked his claim to the top job at NATO, saying that the alliance needs a consensus builder who is committed to higher defense spending and has a clear vision of how to deal with Russia. ( AP , 11.29.23)

A total of 40% of Ukrainians fully or rather support the idea of Ukraine joining NATO with only those territories currently under government control, according to the telephone survey of 1,000 people conducted by the Rating pollster on Nov. 22-23. Still, 53% of respondents said they rather don’t support or don’t support at all the idea of Ukraine joining NATO without the occupied regions. ( Bloomberg , 11.29.23)

Hungary will not support any European Union proposal to begin talks on making Ukraine a member of the bloc, a government minister said on Nov. 30. Gergely Gulyas, the chief of staff to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said at a news conference in Budapest that it was premature to begin formal talks with Kyiv. Earlier this month, the EU’s executive arm recommended allowing Ukraine to open membership talks once it addresses governance issues. ( AP , 11.30.23)

China is willing to strengthen ties with Russia and jointly promote the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said in the meeting on Nov. 22 with Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin of the Duma, Russia’s lower legislative house, according to state run broadcaster CCTV. Volodin said Russia adheres to the one-China policy and firmly supports China in safeguarding territorial integrity. ( Bloomberg , 11.22.23)

India increased oil imports from Russia last month as refiners maximized purchases of cheaper barrels to bolster margins and meet product demand, according to Kpler data. Cargoes from Russia climbed 9.7% from October to 1.74 million barrels a day. ( Bloomberg , 12.01.23)

OPEC+ agreed to make 1 million barrels a day of additional oil-supply cuts to go alongside Saudi Arabia’s much-anticipated extension of its voluntary reduction of the same size. ( Bloomberg , 11.30.23)

Giant letters in support of Moscow’s armed forces fighting in Ukraine have been installed in front of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. ( MT/AFP , 11.30.23)

The human rights group Memorial has recognized Alsu Kurmasheva, a veteran journalist of RFE/RL who has been in Russian custody since Oct. 18, as a political prisoner. Kurmasheva holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenships, traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May. A district court in Kazan, about 500 miles east of Moscow, ordered the editor, Alsu Kurmasheva, who holds both Russian and United States citizenship, to remain in custody until Feb. 5 as she awaits trial, Russian news agencies reported. ( RFE/RL , 11.30.23, NYT , 12.01.23)

Putin singled out Kissinger’s reputation as a pragmatist in a tribute that celebrated his role in that détente, describing him as an “outstanding diplomat, a wise and farsighted statesman” in a telegram sent to Nancy Kissinger, the late diplomat’s wife. Russia’s leader praised Kissinger for his “pragmatic foreign policy line, which at one time made it possible to achieve détente in international tensions and reach the most important Soviet-American agreements that helped strengthen global security,” according to the Kremlin website. ( WP, 11.30.23, MT/AFP , 11.30.23)

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Kissinger sounded warnings about the need to make peace with Russia, regardless of differences over fundamental values. He said it was a mistake for the West to dangle before Ukraine the possibility of joining NATO, arguing that it provoked Moscow. But, he said, Russia’s invasion made it incumbent for the West to help defend Ukraine and, after a negotiated peace, treat it as a member of the alliance. “We are at the edge of war with Russia and China on issues which we partly created, without any concept of how this is going to end or what it’s supposed to lead to,” he told The Wall Street Journal in 2022. ( WSJ , 10.30.23)

The death on Nov. 29 of Henry Kissinger has sparked a wave of reaction across the globe. Before his death, Kissinger expressed deep concern about the growing confrontation between Russia and the United States amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In an interview with The Economist earlier this year, Kissinger said: “If I talked to Putin, I would tell him that he, too, is safer with Ukraine in NATO.” ( MT/AFP , 11.30.23)

Putin will hold his annual press conference and field questions from the public on Dec. 14, the Kremlin said on Nov. 30, stoking speculation he will use the event to announce he is seeking another six years in power. (The Straits Times, 11.30.23) The share of Russians who think Russia is headed in the right direction increased from 64% in October to 67% in November, according to the Levada Center. The same period saw Putin’s approval rating grow from 82% to 85%. When asked to name several politicians they trust most, 47% named Putin in November compared to 44% in October. Premier Mikhail Mishustin was named by 18% of the respondents in November, while Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu were named by 15% and 8% respectively, according to Levada. (RM, 11.30.23)[1]

Russia’s parliament will officially announce the start of the 2024 presidential race on Dec. 13, the head of Russia’s Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov told reporters during a press briefing on Nov. 28. (MT/AFP, 11.28.23)

Putin told the World Russian People’s Council: “Let us remember that Russian families, many of our grandmothers and great-grandmothers had seven, eight or even more children. Let us preserve and revive these excellent traditions. Large families must become the norm, a way of life for all Russia’s peoples. The family is not just the foundation of the state and society, it is a spiritual phenomenon, a source of morality.” (Kremlin.ru, 11.28.23)

Putin on Nov. 27 signed a national budget for the next three years that increases spending by around 25%. The budget foresees spending in 2024 of 36.6 trillion rubles ($415 billion) with an expected deficit of 1.595 trillion rubles ($9.5 billion). (AP, 11.27.23)

The Russian government’s budget increased by 26% last year and will rise by another 16% next year. Defense spending will almost double next year, to 6% of GDP—the highest it has been since the collapse of the Soviet Union. (Economist, 11.30.23)

In the first year of the war Russia earned $590 billion in export revenues. According to calculations by Re: Russia, that is $160 billion more than the annual average over the prior decade. In the second year, revenues should still be some $60 billion above the average. Re: Russia believes that the war costs at least $100 billion a year—so the extra income from oil covers most of the expense of waging it. (Economist, 11.30.23)

Russia’s Central Bank said Nov. 27 it will resume buying and selling foreign currency through its sovereign wealth fund next year as the ruble continues to recover from a dramatic summer slide. The ruble has gained 14% since the start of October after Moscow reimposed currency controls, hiked interest rates and halted foreign currency interventions. (MT/AFP, 11.27.23)

Since 2013, GDP per capita in Russia has increased 5%. That’s lower than the world average, and below that of most developing countries. Before Maidan, GDP per capita in Russia was just 2% below the global average; now this gap is five times as big. (The Bell, 11.24.23.)

From January to September 2023, 68,000 Russians received citizenship or residence permits in other states, twice as many as in the same period last year, according to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. (Meduza, 11.25.23, TASS, 11.25.23)

Russia’s Supreme Court on Nov. 30 declared the international gay rights movement an “extremist organization,” another chilling crackdown on gay and transgender people whose rights have been scaled back drastically since the start of the war in Ukraine. The court was acting on a lawsuit filed by the Ministry of Justice requesting the designation. (NYT, 11.30.23) The ruling escalates the threat for gay communities inside Russia. Experts said the decision would make the work of all LGBTQ organizations, as well as any political activity, untenable. It could be used to mete out jail sentences of six to 10 years to gay rights activists, their lawyers or others involved in any kind of public effort. (NYT, 12.01.23)

Stickers demanding Russian husbands be returned from fighting in the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine appeared on cars across Russia on Nov. 28. The stickers, which used Latin letters “Z” and “V” — signs of support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine — translated into English as “Return my husband. I am f**ked up,” and “Return my son-in-law.” The pictures of the cars appeared on the Way Home Telegram channel. A day earlier, hundreds of women in Russia signed a petition calling Putin’s September 2022 partial mobilization “a big mistake.” (RFE/RL, 11.28.23) A new, grass-roots movement has been gathering steam in Russia over the past several weeks. Women in various cities are seeking to stage public protests, challenging the official argument that mobilized troops are needed in combat indefinitely to secure their Russian homeland. (NYT, 11.27.23)

On Nov. 20 Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, was placed in a punitive solitary confinement for the 23rd time since August 2022. (RFE/RL, 11.21.23)

Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation has established that 13 members of the Russian State Duma have family members who own property in Dubai. (RM, 11.22.23)

Navalny said he received a letter from Russia’s Investigative Committee informing him that a case had been opened against him “for a crime under Part 2 of Article 214 of the Criminal Code,” which deals with vandalism. (Current Time, 12.01.23)

A Moscow court on Nov. 21 rejected journalist and Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov’s appeal against the Justice Ministry’s September decision to add him to the so-called foreign agents registry. (RFE/RL, 11.21.23)

A court in Moscow on Dec. 1 fined imprisoned Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza for a “violation of the law on foreign agents” because while incarcerated he failed to report every three months to the Justice Ministry about his activities due to his designation as a “foreign agent.” (RFE/RL, 12.01.23)

Russian academic Sergei Abramov, a noted scientist, mathematician and a leading expert on supercomputers who is charged with financing an unspecified extremist group, will be sent to a psychiatric clinic for three weeks for an examination. (RFE/RL, 11.29.23)

Russian singer Eduard Sharlot was detained upon his arrival in St. Petersburg from Armenia, where he had published a video of himself burning his Russian passport, media reported Nov. 22. (MT/AFP, 11.22.23)

Russia is to introduce legislation that will impose fines of up to 500,000 rubles ($5,660) on third parties that “intentionally or unintentionally” promote or distribute materials produced by “foreign agent” entities without appropriately labeling them, Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko said on Nov. 23. (RFE/RL, 11.24.23)

The Russian Justice Ministry on Nov. 24 added opposition politician and former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov–who has reportedly left the country–to the list of so-called “foreign agents.” (RFE/RL, 11.24.23)

Valery Gergiev, the Russian maestro, who heads the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg, will also control the Bolshoi in Moscow, replacing Vladimir Urin, who spoke out against the Ukraine war. (NYT, 12.01.23)

Russia’s capital will more than double its spending on video-surveillance equipment next year, the budget approved by the Moscow City Duma shows. The amount earmarked for such equipment, is 1.97 billion rubles ($22.2 million) in 2024, according to the budget passed last week, compared to 800 million rubles ($9 million) spent this year. (RFE/RL, 11.28.23)

Russians banned from traveling abroad must hand in their passports within five days of the date when they were notified of the travel ban, according to a government decree from Nov. 22 published on the official portal of legal documents. (RFE/RL, 11.29.23)