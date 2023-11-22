New book: Richard Sakwa, The Lost Peace: How The West Failed to Prevent a Second Cold War (New Haven and London, Yale University Press, 2023).

Professor Emeritus of Politics

School of Politics and International Relations

Keynes College, Division of Human and Social Sciences

University of Kent

Introduction

PART I: FROM COLD WAR TO COLD WAR

The promise of peace

The Charter international system; Origins of the system; Cold War I; Helsinki and human rights; New Political Thinking; Towards a positive peace

Time of great hopes

New thinking bears fruit; China’s communism of reform; The contested peace; Towards victory; When a promise is not a promise; The clash of new world orders

How the peace was lost

The arc of ambition; Hostages to geopolitics; World order inside out; Paradoxes of enlargement; NATO expands

The road to war

The logic of conflict; Fateful steps; The security dilemma; Two rights make a wrong; European Security Treaty; The Reset and beyond

PART II: GREAT POWER CONFLICT

6. America between leadership and primacy

US grand strategy; Liberal hegemony and American primacy; Primacy becomes dominance; The Trump disruption; Business almost as usual; Warning signs; New challenges

7. Global China

China comes of age; China and world order; China’s horizons; Power and purpose; China in the world; Sino-US relations; The logic of conflict; Decoupling

8. The Russia question

Fortress Russia; Is Russia revisionist? Patterns of alienation; Russian post-Westernism; Russia looks East; Russia takes on the West

9. Europe redivided

Europe as a power; Power in practice; From Ostpolitik to consolidated Atlanticism

PART III: WAR AND INTERNATIONAL POLITICS

10. The world on fire

100 seconds to midnight; The end of arms control; The permanent storm; A world on edge

11. War in Europe

The Ukrainian impasse; European security at stake; Slide to war; Last chance; The Russo-Ukrainian war

12. Crisis of the international system

A perilous world; Is this a cold war?; Diplomacy and the Charter system; Parting of the ways

13. Rise of the political East

Sanctions and extra-territoriality; Towards a post-Western world; The Global South finds its voice; India’s quiet rise

14. Conclusion

Back to basics; False hopes; Pathways to peace

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...