Luis Alcalá: “Re: ‘Three Russian doctors fall from hospital windows'”

Subject: [UTExpertsDiscGrp] Re: “Three Russian doctors fall from hospital windows”

Date: Thu, 7 May 2020

From: Luis Alcalá <luismalcala@gmail.com>

It is a waste of time to comment on these news. In England and the USA, medical personnel commit suicide and nobody says it is the fault of Trump or Boris, but in the news about Russian suicides or accidents they always introduce other nuances in the same news, for example adding that Putin wants to perpetuate himself in power. Everything is part of the media war against Russia, publishing only negative news of it and no positive, this has been going on for decades and, I´m afraid, it will continue.

On Tuesday, 5 May 2020 06:30:11 UTC+2, Jueri, Texas wrote:

Would anyone care to comment on this CNN story? Not much in there as far as evidence goes but I thought I’d ask.

cnn.com/2020/05/04/europe/russia-medical-workers-windows-intl/index.html

