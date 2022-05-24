JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelenskyy says UN, Red Cross order Russia to take its ‘mountains of corpses'” – Fox
“Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have ‘broken’ Russia’s troops ‘psychologically’.”
“The [UN] and [ICRC] have directed … Putin to remove his ‘mountain of corpses,’ … Zelenskyy said Saturday. ‘They abandoned their military,’ Zelenskyy said …. ‘They were dying, but they didn’t care. Recently I was told that they are only now thinking about taking the corpses.’ ‘When the war started…they used to pretend that there were no corpses,’ …. ‘The UN and … Red Cross said – take these bags away. Mountains of corpses of their military.’ … Western defense officials have argued Russia does not appear to have properly planned for its major offensive against Ukraine ….”
