JRL NEWSWATCH: "With hopes of victory fading, Ukraine's war against Russia could get even harder in 2024" – CNBC

  • “At the start of 2023, hopes were high that a much-vaunted Ukrainian counteroffensive would change the dial in the war …. It didn’t … 2024 could be even harder.
  • Ukraine’s alliances with the U.S. and Europe could be destabilized further in 2024, putting the future of military aid packages in doubt.
  • The amount of support and military hardware Ukraine receives could make or break its war efforts.
  • Russia has ramped up military spending and weapons production, signaling it’s prepared for a long war.”

“… [I]n 2024 … almost 30% of [Russia’s] fiscal expenditure [is] to be directed toward the armed forces. Its military-industrial complex has … ramped up … production of hardware from drones to aircraft. …”

Click here for: “With hopes of victory fading, Ukraine’s war against Russia could get even harder in 2024” – CNBC/ Holly Ellyatt

