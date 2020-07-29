JRL NEWSWATCH: “With Friends Like These: Assessing Russian Influence in Germany” – CSIS/ Jeffrey Mankoff

“… the Germany case study of an ambitious year-long CSIS initiative to analyze Russian influence activities …. Europe’s unquestioned heavyweight and a country with deep political, economic, and cultural ties to Russia, Germany has been a frequent target of Russian influence activities. Yet compared to other countries, Germany has proven relatively resilient. … Jeffrey Mankoff examines the nature and tactics of Russian influence operations in Germany, which characteristics have made Germany vulnerable and resistant to Russian influence, and what lessons the German experience offers for other democratic states in countering malign influence activities.”