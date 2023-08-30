JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why the U.S. and Europe Still Buy Russian Nuclear Fuel” – Bloomberg

“… Kremlin-controlled Rosatom … continues to be the dominant source of fuel for the world’s nuclear power stations — supplying about half of global demand …. Western nations are racing to reconstitute their own processing capacity …. [U]ranium ore needs … a vast industrial process …. Rosatom is … in every part of the supply chain, from ore extraction to fuel enrichment and delivery …. Former Soviet satellites … [are still] operating dozens of … [aging, Cold War-era] VVER pressurized water reactors …. [mostly] us[ing] Rosatom fuel … running on borrowed time …. [U.S.-Russian] [a]tomic trade … grew … under the [post-Cold War] … Megatons to Megawatts program, … convert[ing] … Russian weapons-grade uranium into fuel … for U.S. reactors …. Perceived economic vulnerability on both sides of the Atlantic is prompting unprecedented cooperation … rebooting the nuclear fuel cycle. The U.S. and Canada in March pledged to jointly rebuild North American capacity. ….”