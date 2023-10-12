JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why Russia is engaged in a delicate balancing act in the Israeli-Palestinian war” – AP
“The Israeli-Palestinian war has forced Russia into a delicate balancing act … urging a quick end to the fighting without apportioning blame. … due to Russia’s long ties to Israel, the Palestinians and other regional players, and …[a] hope to expand [Russia’s] clout in the Middle East by playing peacemaker. … Moscow has repeatedly hosted Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas … [and] [s]everal Hamas leaders have visited Moscow, including Ismail Haniyeh, who held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in September 2022. …”
Click here for: “Why Russia is engaged in a delicate balancing act in the Israeli-Palestinian war” – AP
You must log in to post a comment.